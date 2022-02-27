Kirtland Central Lady Broncos top seed in Class 4A state tournament

FARMINGTON — The Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team will go into the New Mexico state high school basketball tournament as the top seed in Class 4A.

The Lady Broncos, seeking their 20th overall state title, earned the top seed after beating Gallup for the District 1-4A title on Friday night. Kirtland Central beat the defending state champion Lady Bengals in three of their four meetings this season.

"Now it's just a case of survive and advance," according to Kirtland Central head coach Devon Manning. "It doesn't matter that we're number one, we can't afford to be complacent because there's a few teams out there that are capable of beating us on any given night."

Farmington High will enter the tournament at home as the fourth-seed in Class 5A, while Navajo Prep's girls basketball team is seeded fourth in Class 3A and will open the tournament with a home game.

Tournament opener at home for Kirtland Central

Kirtland Central will open the state tournament play at home on Thursday night.

The Lady Broncos, the most accomplished girls basketball team in the state with 19 championships, are led by seniors Aisha Ramone and Adriona Nargo, as well as junior Teghan Begay and sophomore Keira Beall-Gleason.

"We've been here before," Manning said. "We've won big games before and we've been in this position before. Now we just have to continue playing really good basketball."

Meantime, Volcano Vista, with an unbeaten mark of 25-0 this season, earned the top seed in the Class 5A girls basketball tournament. The Lady Hawks ran away with the District 1-5A title, beating Cleveland High by three games in the district standings.

Led by senior Natalia Chavez, who's averaging more than 17 points per game this season, Volcano Vista has outscored their opponents by an average margin of more than 38 points per game.

The Lady Hawks demolished Rio Rancho by a score of 64-23 in the district championship game on Saturday night.

Senior Jaelyn Bates is also one of the top scorers for Volcano Vista, averaging 13 points per game on the season.

Farmington to face Eldorado at home

Farmington High, coming off a 26-2 season and winning the District 2-5A title by beating La Cueva on Saturday night, enters the tournament as the fourth-seed in Class 5A. They will open the tournament this week at home against district rival and 12th seeded Eldorado, a team Farmington has beaten twice this season.

The Lady Bears, who Farmington topped Saturday night, are in the tournament as the third-seed and will face 14th seeded Sandia in the first round.

The seedings for the tournament came as a surprise and disappointment for Scorpions girls coach Larenson Henderson.

"It's a gyp that we didn't get a higher seeding," said Henderson shortly after the brackets were released. "How La Cueva gets in ahead of us is very disappointing. I guess we just have to go out there and take care of our own business."

Navajo Prep to face St. Michael's

Navajo Prep's girls basketball team, seeded fourth in Class 3A, will open the tournament this week at home against St. Michael's.

The Lady Eagles, two-time defending state champions, finished the season with a record of 20-6, but lost in the District 1-3A semifinals to eventual district winner Crownpoint.

Navajo Prep and Crownpoint may well find themselves playing against each other in the second round if Navajo Prep beats St. Michael's and Crownpoint, seeded fifth, beats 12th-seeded Tucumcari.

The first and second round games of the state basketball tournament will be played at the home arena of the higher seed. Semifinal and championship round games will be played at Rio Rancho, Bernalillo and the Pit in Albuquerque. Check the NMAA official website for scheduling information.

