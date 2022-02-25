High school softball star Akaysia Grogan agrees to further softball career at Snow College

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School senior softball star Akaysia Grogan has signed a letter of intent to attend college and further her softball career at Snow Junior College in Ephraim, Utah.

Grogan, who is entering her senior season as a fifth-year starter for the Panther softball team, will be joining a program part of the Rocky Mountain District, representing the National Junior College Athletic Association.

The Snow College softball team, coached by Chad Carpenter, finished last season with a record of 17-31, their first losing season since 2017. The Badgers are currently in the opening weeks of their 2022 season and have a record of 2-7.

Grogan has been a staple for the Panthers softball team, both in the circle and the batters box. She has amassed a record of 14 wins with only two losses as a pitcher and has recorded 130 strikeouts with an earned run average of 3.13 in four seasons since joining the team as an eighth-grader in 2018.

At the plate, Grogan has been a solid hitter as well, registering a .367 batting average with 51 runs scored and 40 runs batted in after nearly 200 plate appearances.

"(Grogan) is one of the most talented kids to go through our program," said Piedra Vista softball coach Kevin Werth. "She does everything so well and she makes it look effortless."

The Piedra Vista softball team, which opens their 2022 season next week, will be another chance for Grogan to have an impact on one of the strongest softball programs in the state of New Mexico.

"(Grogan) is going to have a big impact on our success this season," Werth said. "We're counting on her to have an amazing senior campaign."

The Piedra Vista softball team is a nine-time state champion under Werth, but has been knocked out of the state tournament in their last two trips, in 2021 and 2019. The 2020 softball season was canceled shortly after it started due to the pandemic.

Grogan is the latest Piedra Vista softball star to sign a letter of intent for college. In December, Madi Van Riper, one of the region's top softball stars, signed a letter of intent to join Lamar Community College in Lamar, Colorado next year.

