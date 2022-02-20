'A great day for the team:' Scorpions swim team captures eighth place in state championships

FARMINGTON — The Farmington High School girls swim & dive team wrapped up the season with an eighth place finish in the 2022 state championships, held Saturday at the Albuquerque Academy Natatorium.

The eighth-place result for the girls swim team comes three days after the Scorpions boys swim team wrapped up its season with a fourth place finish in the state tournament.

The state championship finals were held over the course of different dates this year for the first time after the New Mexico Activities Association announced last month modifications needed to be implemented in regards to the attendance and fan participation restrictions that were in place at the time at many New Mexico high schools.

The Albuquerque Academy girls swim team won the state team championship with a combined score of 308.5 points, topping Eldorado, Los Alamos and La Cueva.

The highlight of the day for the Scorpions girls team were individual performances in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke by senior Aili Talcott, who won a second place medal in the breaststroke and third in the individual medley.

Talcott's second place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke came just 1.2 seconds behind state champion Kelly Wetteland from Los Alamos.

Talcott, who recently signed a letter of intent to attend college this fall at Stony Brook University in New York, is one of the top-ranked high school girl swimmers in the state, according to Swimcloud.com. Last year, at the 2021 state championships, Talcott finished second and third, respectively in these same events.

In other highlights, Farmington earned a seventh-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay, as the team of Talcott, Jenica Finlayson, Morgan Deale and Jessi Curry earned a school-record time of 1 minute, 54.59 seconds.

The team of Coralie Norenberg, Asiana Lee, Cindy Fan and Maya Van Atta from Albuquerque Academy won the event in a final time of 1:48.21.

"It was a great day for the team," said Scorpions coach Erin McGinley.

In other competition, the relay team of Deale, Talcott, Finlayson and Preslie West took home a fourth-place medal in the 400-yard freestyle relay, losing to the Los Alamos squad of Anna and Kelly Wetteland along with Sylvia Holesinger and Sophia Pieck.

For complete tournament recaps and scores, check out the official results page from the New Mexico Activities Association website.

