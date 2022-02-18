Farmington High School swim team takes fourth in state finals

FARMINGTON — The Farmington High School swimming and diving team finished fourth overall on the first day of the 2022 state swimming championships, held Wednesday afternoon at Albuquerque Academy.

The Scorpions, with a combined team score of 153 points, finished behind state champion Los Alamos High School, with Eldorado finishing second and the host school rounding out the top three.

Farmington's fourth place finish is a dramatic improvement from a year ago, when the Scorpions boys team finished tenth in the state. For Los Alamos, this is their third consecutive state championship in boys swimming.

The state girls championships will be held on Saturday, also at Albuquerque Academy. It was announced last month that championships in high school winter sports would have their schedules altered a bit in order to help curb the need for more overnight stays for teams traveling to events.

"The travel is brutal," said Scorpions coach Erin McGinley as the team was coming back from Albuquerque on Wednesday night. "We're still two hours out and we left at 7:30 in the morning."

Senior Mosiah Seavey took home his second consecutive state championship in diving, winning the 1-meter diving title with a combined score of 531.75, defeating Gabriel Palomino of Hobbs High School, with Los Alamos' Brayden Stidham finishing third and Farmington's Eddie Durphy rounding out the top four.

Farmington's Sam Dearing, Cannon Hilton, Nicholas Harrelson and Zenon McCluhan finished third in the final event of the day, the boys 400 yard freestyle relay. Their final time of 3:21.84 was more than 12 seconds behind the state championship and new state record time of 3:09.26 set by the Los Alamos squad of Orion Henderson, Duncan Henderson, Ming Lo and Matias Rougier.

For a complete recap of events during the boys state swimming and diving championships, visit the NMAA official web page.

