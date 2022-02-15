Farmington's Alaina Ulibarri signs on to play women's soccer at Northeastern Junior College

FARMINGTON — Farmington High School senior Alaina Ulibarri has agreed to attend college at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado.

A four-year starter for the Lady Scorpions soccer team, Ulibarri signed a letter of intent last week at Farmington High School in a ceremony attended by teammates, parents and coaches.

Ulibarri scored 15 goals and recorded 13 assists for the Lady Scorpions in her four seasons on the team. In the spring 2021 season, she led the team with 11 goals in her junior year when the team went 8-3 and ended when Farmington lost 9-0 in the state tournament to Albuquerque Academy.

The Northeastern College women's soccer team is coming off a 12-4-1 campaign last season, which ended last October in the first round of the postseason with a 1-0 loss to Otero College in La Junta, Colorado.

Coached by Ken McAlpine since 2017, the Plainsmen women's soccer team has been a program on the rise in recent years.

Northeastern Junior College's women's soccer program had its first winning season in 2019. The following year, the Plainswomen achieved a top-4 finish in Region 9 and advanced to the semifinals of the regional tournament.

"We're very excited to be bringing Alaina into the soccer program," McAlpine said. "We believe she has the tools to contribute to our program goals as we continue to strive to win championships and be one of the best 2-year programs in the country."

Before coaching at Northeastern, McAlpine worked in San Jose, California as an assistant women’s soccer coach for Cañada College and a head club coach of two youth teams for Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes.

"(Ulibarri) has the potential with her quickness and defensive abilities," McAlpine said. "She fits with what we looking for in her position."

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.