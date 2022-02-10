Lady Eagles roll over Zuni, keep pace in district standings

FARMINGTON — The race for district titles is drawing to a close as prep basketball teams enter the homestretch of the regular season. With state tournament bids on the line, several area and local teams are making a big push to advance into the postseason.

Here's a look at the most recent prep basketball action across San Juan County.

Girls Basketball

NAVAJO PREP 64, Zuni 28

The Navajo Prep girls basketball team clobbered Zuni 64-28 Wednesday night at Zuni High School, earning their ninth win from their last 11 games.

The two-time defending Class 3A champion Lady Eagles (15-5 overall, 6-2 District 1-3A) remain just one game back of district-leading Tohatchi in the overall standings. The victory completes a season sweep of the Lady Thunderbirds by Navajo Prep, who won at home on Jan. 24 by a final of 62-30.

Entering the homestretch of the regular season, Navajo Prep will be home Friday at 5 p.m. to face Wingate. The Lady Eagles have four games remaining on their schedule before the start of the district tournament.

TOHATCHI 54, Thoreau 40

The Tohatchi High School girls basketball team remains unbeaten in district play this season after pulling clear of Thoreau in the second half on their way to a 54-40 win on the road at Thoreau High School.

Leading 26-20 at the half, the Lady Cougars opened up on Thoreau, outscoring the Lady Hawks 16-9 in the third quarter on their way to their eighth consecutive win.

Tohatchi (17-5 overall, 8-0 District 1-3A) appears to have the inside track on winning their first district title since 2018. With four games remaining on their regular season schedule, Tohatchi has a one-game lead over Navajo Prep in the standings. Those two teams will face off at Tohatchi on Monday, Feb. 14.

The Lady Cougars will look to keep their win streak intact on Friday at 7 p.m. when they visit Newcomb.

