Lady Cougars top Navajo Prep, remain unbeaten in district season

FARMINGTON — The Tohatchi High School girls basketball team scored a convincing win on the road Wednesday night, pulling away from Navajo Prep in the second half and scoring a 63-40 victory in an important district showdown.

The Lady Cougars took control of the game in the second half. Tohatchi (15-5 overall, 6-0 District 1-3A) led the game 21-18 at the break, but came out on fire in the second half, outscoring the Lady Eagles 42-22 on their way to their sixth straight win.

Tohatchi has a commanding two-game lead in the district standings, with Navajo Prep (13-5 overall, 4-2 district) and Thoreau (13-6 overall, 4-2 district) both in pursuit. Currently ranked fourth in the state in Class 3A, the Lady Cougars will look to extend their win streak when they host Crownpoint on Friday night.

Tohatchi already owns a win over Crownpoint this season, having faced them on the road in the first half of the district campaign on Jan. 14. The Lady Cougars earned a 68-39 win that night.

Navajo Prep has lost two in a row for the first time this season. The two-time defending Class 3A champions will look to bounce back Friday night on the road at Thoreau.

Here's a look at this weekend's prep basketball calendar.

Friday

Girls Basketball

Kirtland Central at Gallup, 7 p.m.

Miyamura at Aztec, 7 p.m.

Navajo Prep at Thoreau, 7 p.m.

Bloomfield at Shiprock, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball

Zuni at Navajo Prep, 1 p.m.

Farmington at Sandia, 2:30 p.m.

Eldorado at Piedra Vista, 2:30 p.m.

Gallup at Kirtland Central, 7 p.m.

Aztec at Miyamura, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Sandia at Farmington, 1 p.m.

Piedra Vista at Eldorado, 2:30 p.m.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.