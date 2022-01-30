PVHS golf coach Tom Yost receives award from PGA of America for his work across region

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista High School golf coach Tom Yost was recognized by the Professional Golf Association of America with the 2021 PGA Player Development Award for his years of work with the First Tee Four Corners program.

Yost, a 24-year PGA member in the Sun Country PGA Section, was one of 12 winners announced last month at an event held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin awarding those who have devoted time and energy over the years towards the game of golf.

In a statement released by the PGA of America, Yost was recognized for his "extensive track record of success in developing and managing creative programs focused on adults, juniors, seniors, disabled golfers and college-level athletes throughout New Mexico and in parts of Colorado."

In addition to Yost, awards were also handed out to Tom Wildenhaus, director of golf at Olde Florida Golf Club in Naples, Florida, who took home the 2021 PGA Golf Professional of the Year Award. This is the highest annual honor given to a PGA of America Professional, awarded for leadership, strong moral character and a substantial record of service to the sport.

In addition to his work at Piedra Vista as well as executive director since 2005 of the First Tee Four Corners, Yost currently serves as vice president of the Sun Country PGA Section Board of Directors.

"Our vision in 2005 was to grow the program to positively impact as many youth and families as possible," Yost said. "Our communities got on board quickly and entrusted me without question."

In the past, Yost has been recognized with his work across the region, receiving the Section’s 2012, 2013 and 2015 Youth Player Development Award as well the 2014, 2016, 2020 and 2021 Player Development Award; and the 2018 National Conrad Rehling Award, named in honor of one of the most outstanding golf coaches in the United States and founder of the Special Olympics golf program.

"I'm so honored and humbled by this award, but this isn't the finish line by any means," Yost said. "Our program continues to grow and impact thousands of lives yearly and that vision will continue to drive us for the foreseeable future."

The Piedra Vista boys and girls golf teams will resume their season later this spring. The Lady Panthers are the defending Class 5A champions after winning the title last spring, while the boys team took home second place in the state tournament behind Hobbs.

