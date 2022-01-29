Basin Briefs for Jan. 30, 2022

Farmington Daily Times

The Daily Times publishes listings of athletic events on Wednesdays and Sundays. Due to the volume of Basin Briefs received, The Daily Times sports staff reserves the right to limit the number of items published. Please keep in mind this is a free service, and items are published on a first-come, first-served basis. If your listing must run in the paper, contact our advertising department at 505-325-4545.

The Aztec Baseball Association will be holding registration signings beginning Monday, Jan. 31 and through the month of February at Hartman Park, 500 Llano St. in Aztec.

Registration is for ages 4 through 12 years old and will be held Saturday, Feb. 8th and 15th, as well as Friday, Feb. 21st from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at noon. Costs for registration range from $80 to $100 depending on age.

Information will be available on the Aztec Baseball Association Facebook page.

Packets will be available for those who are not able to print them. A copy of your child's birth certificate will be required at registration.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.