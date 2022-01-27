Scorpion swimmer Talcott signs with Stony Brook University

FARMINGTON — Farmington High School senior swimmer Aili Talcott is ready for the bright lights of New York City. She signed a national letter of intent this week to attend Stony Brook University, situated on Long Island.

Talcott has been swimming for the Scorpions for the past three seasons and has already qualified for this season's state championships slated to be held next month in Albuquerque.

She will be headed to a Seawolves women's swimming program coached by Mark Anderson and will compete next year at the Division I level in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Talcott also plans to pursue her bachelor's degree in political science and pre-law.

The decision to choose Stony Brook University was based on a number of factors, according to Talcott.

"I had a lot of different offers and different things to consider," Talcott said. "I have family in Massachusetts, and I picked the place where I felt like I contributed to the team and that felt like a good place academically."

Talcott chose Stony Brook over Southern Illinois University and Canisius College in Buffalo as well as Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Talcott is already making waves for the Seawolves based on her current performances at Farmington High School. Her times and placings in state events will determine where Talcott will be ranked when she begins competing at the college level.

"I'm excited for the challenges," Talcott said. "The times I'm earning right now for Farmington are already contributing to the team for the future."

Talcott's coach at Farmington High, Erin McGinley, believes Talcott will be an immediate factor at the next level.

"(Talcott) is one of the hardest workers I've ever coached," McGinley said. "Her positive and competitive attitude is contagious and brings out the best in people."

Talcott is ranked sixth best in the state among high school girl swimmers, according to Swimcloud.com, and is coming off a pair of strong performances last spring in the state finals, finishing second in the 200-yard individual medley as well as third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Currently, Stony Brook University's swimming program competes in the America East Conference, where they have a record of 4-2 this season. In both the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Stony Brook finished sixth overall in the conference championships.

"Swimming is like a career for me," Talcott said of the task of stepping up to the Division I level of competition. "I'm going to have to really balance the academics and athletics because it will be a lot more time in the pool than I have now."

