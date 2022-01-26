Wulfert, 2019 Piedra Vista graduate, signs with Oklahoma State University

FARMINGTON — Tyler Wulfert, a 2019 graduate of Piedra Vista High School and current member of the baseball team at Midland College in Midland, Texas, has signed on to further his collegiate career at Oklahoma State University.

Wulfert, a four-year starter on the Panthers baseball team who amassed a .364 batting average and represented Piedra Vista in state championship bids in 2018 and 2019, is currently a sophomore at Midland College, where he had a successful season last year for the Chaps.

Wulfert batted .391 last season, hitting six home runs with 39 runs batted in. He will play this season for the Chaps before joining Oklahoma State later this year.

"I really enjoyed the coaches and the facilities they had," Wulfert said. "It was a pretty easy decision."

Wulfert will play his sophomore season for the Chaps, where he is expected to be a major factor in their run at a championship title in Region Five, also known as the Western Junior College Athletic Conference.

When Wulfert does join his teammates at Oklahoma State, he will join a Cowboys team with a few familiar faces to fans of this past summer's Connie Mack World Series.

Ian Daugherty and Carson Benge, who both played integral roles in securing the 2021 Connie Mack championship for the Enid Majors, are both freshman at Oklahoma State.

Daugherty was named Most Valuable Player of the 2021 Connie Mack World Series while Benge was named to the all-tournament roster.

Wulfert, who plays shortstop for the Chaps, had a strong freshman campaign, including 14 stolen bases, 12 doubles and seven triples for a team that went 29-16 last year, finishing second in the WJCAC standings behind Howard College in Big Spring, Texas.

Wulfert's efforts have landed him a spot on the 2022 pre-season National Junior College Athletic Association's All American roster along with a pair of other Oklahoma State commits, Isaac Stebens from Cowley College in Kansas as well as Evan O'Toole from Iowa Western Community College.

