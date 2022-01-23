Scorpions boys and girls hoops teams come away with big district wins

Crownpoint scores convincing win over Newcomb in District 1-3A battle

Miyamura High boys basketball remains unbeaten in District 1-4A with narrow win over Gallup

Third-ranked La Cueva boys basketball team has won 10 of their last 11 games after big win over PV

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Scorpions boys basketball team evened their district campaign with a hard-fought win at home Saturday night over West Mesa.

In District 1-4A competition, the Bloomfield Bobcats and Miyamura Patriots are atop the standings after both teams came away with big wins over the weekend.

Meantime, the Lady Scorpions remain unblemished, winning their 18th straight game without a loss by dispatching the Lady Mustangs on the road.

Here's a look at a busy Saturday of prep basketball action.

Boys Basketball

FARMINGTON 47, West Mesa 45

Cody Vassar-Steen led the Farmington High School boys basketball team with 12 points, and the Scorpions bounced back in District 2-5A competition with a 47-45 win at Scorpion Arena.

Trel Griego and Cayden Yazzie each had eight points for the Scorpions, who overcame quite a bit of adversity to pick up the win.

"I thought West Mesa outcoached and outplayed us," said head coach Larry Don-Chitty. "I feel like we came out a bit flat and they really got after us."

The win improves Farmington's record to 16-2 (1-1 district) as they rebounded off a district-season opening loss at home against Sandia earlier in the week.

The Scorpions will be on the road Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they face Eldorado (7-9, 1-1).

LA CUEVA 74, Piedra Vista 17

The La Cueva Bears wasted little time dispatching of Piedra Vista, leading by more than 40 points in the third quarter and improving to 13-2 in district with a 74-17 romp over the Panthers Saturday at the Jerry A Conner Fieldhouse.

The Bears were led by junior Exodus Ayers and sophomore sophomore Daniel Jacobsen, who at 6-foot, 10-inches tall, had a distinct advantage over his competition.

Coached by Brian Joyce, La Cueva is ranked third overall in the state of New Mexico and third in Class 5A, behind only Volcano Vista and Las Cruces, according to MaxPreps. Saturday's victory was their fifth straight and 10th from last 11 games.

The Panthers (7-11, 0-2 District 2-5A) have lost six of their last seven games and will look to bounce back when they hit the road to face West Mesa on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before visiting Sandia on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 68, Shiprock 36

The Kirtland Central High School boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak and earned their first win in District 1-4A, rolling over Shiprock 68-36 at home on Saturday night.

Led by Satchel Hogue, who scored 31 points in the win, the Broncos trailed 15-10 after the first quarter, then outscored the Chieftains 58-21 the rest of the way, evening their district record at 1-1 this season.

"We were slow getting going," said Kirtland Central head coach Brian Dowdy. "The second half, we came out a lot more aggressive on both ends of the floor."

Dante Tso scored 10 points for the Broncos, while Elijah Grey scored nine points as Kirtland Central (9-8, 1-1 district) had nine players score points in the win.

The Broncos needed this win, after two tough losses last week, first falling to Espanola Valley 74-49 before losing their district opener to Gallup 84-55.

"We were much more assertive in the second half," Dowdy said. "It was an important win after back-to-back poor outings."

The Broncos will be home Thursday at 7 p.m. to face Miyamura, while Shiprock (4-13) has lost eight straight and will be at home Thursday against Aztec.

MIYAMURA 62, Gallup 60

The Miyamura High School boys basketball team has improved to 2-0 in District 1-4A play after a 62-60 win over Gallup at Miyamura High School.

The Patriots (7-10 overall), who opened their district campaign earlier in the week with a road win over Aztec, will visit Kirtland Central on Thursday night.

The Bengals (5-10 overall and 1-1 district) will host Bloomfield on Thursday at 7 p.m. before welcoming Shiprock on Saturday at 7 p.m.

BLOOMFIELD 77, Aztec 43

The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team opened their District 1-4A season with a big win at home, knocking off Aztec 77-43, improving their district record to 2-0 and evening their overall record to 9-9.

The Bobcats opened up on the Tigers early, leading the Tigers 42-21 at the half as they won for the third time in their last four games.

Bloomfield and Miyamura are at the top of the district standings. Those two teams will face off on Saturday at Miyamura High School, with the Bobcats first opening on the road Thursday at 7 p.m. when they visit Gallup.

Aztec (4-14 overall, 0-2 district) has lost four straight and will look to get back into the win column with a road trip to Shiprock on Thursday at 7 p.m.

CROWNPOINT 74, Newcomb 50

The Crownpoint High School boys basketball team kept pace with the leaders in District 1-3A after winning at home over Newcomb 74-50 on Saturday.

The Eagles (10-6 overall, 2-1 district) snapped Newcomb's six-game win streak while maintaining a one-game lead over the Skyhawks in the overall standings.

Crownpoint will be prepping for a busy week, beginning Monday night when they host Wingate. The Eagles will be at home again on Wednesday against Navajo Prep before a road trip to face Thoreau on Thursday night.

Newcomb (11-7, 3-1) will be at home Tuesday night to face Zuni before a road trip against Navajo Prep on Thursday.

Girls Basketball

FARMINGTON 80, West Mesa 41

Four players on the Farmington High School girls basketball team scored in double figures as they rolled to an 80-41 win on the road at West Mesa High School.

The victory keeps Farmington's record perfect this season, having won 18 straight games, including a pair of wins in District 2-5A wins. The Lady Scorpions and Volcano Vista are the only teams still unbeaten in Class 5A.

Kapiolani Anitielu and Audrey Henderson each scored 16 points to lead Farmington, while Kamalani Anitielu had 15 points and Tatum Thomas scored 13 points.

The Lady Scorpions will be home Tuesday at 7 p.m. to face Eldorado.

LA CUEVA 60, Piedra Vista 31

The La Cueva High School girls basketball team wasted little time pulling clear of Piedra Vista on their way to a 60-31 home win.

Led by sophomore Eva Love and senior Rylie Ottoman, the Lady Bears had a 37-16 lead at halftime and cruised to victory, earning their fourth straight win and seventh from their last eight games.

La Cueva improves to 12-4 on the season (2-0 District 2-5A) while Piedra Vista (13-5) has lost both their games to open the district campaign but will look to rebound on Tuesday at home against West Mesa.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.