Bobcats, Broncos girls basketball teams come up with big wins

Gallup bounces back after loss to Kirtland Central with big win over crosstown rival Miyamura

Crownpoint keeps pace near top of District 1-3A standings after a romp on the road over Newcomb

FARMINGTON — The Kirtland Central and Bloomfield High School girls basketball teams have both improved to 2-0 in District 1-4A play after a pair of wins this weekend.

Meantime, Crownpoint keeps themselves near the top of the District 1-3A standings after a blowout win over Newcomb on Friday night.

Here's a look at area and local high school basketball games on Friday night.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 68, Shiprock 32

The Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team improved to 2-0 in district play this season and extended their win streak to five straight with a convincing 68-32 win on the road over the Shiprock Chieftains.

The Lady Broncos (13-4, 2-0 District 1-4A) got off to a fast start, leading 33-20 at the halftime break.

Midway through the third period, Kirtland Central scored 18 unanswered points, led by junior Teghan Begay as well as seniors Andrea Thomas and Aisha Ramone, outscoring the Lady Chieftains 35-12 in the second half on their way to victory.

Kirtland Central has gotten off to a fast start in the district season, having earlier defeated Gallup by a final of 50-45, likely knocking the Lady Bengals from the top spot in the Class 4A state rankings.

The Lady Broncos have a pair of road trips this coming week when they visit Miyamura on Tuesday before a game on Friday at Aztec.

Shiprock has lost six straight games and fell to 3-14 on the season (0-2 district). They'll visit Aztec on Tuesday night before a home game against Gallup on Friday.

BLOOMFIELD 58, Aztec 22

The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team had another big night on the court, improving to 2-0 in the district season on Friday night on their way to a 58-22 win at home over Aztec.

Three Lady Bobcats scored in double figures, led by Chenoa Toledo with 15 points, along with Aliya Quintana and Danielle Johnson, who each had 11 points.

Johnson, the team's leading scorer with nearly 11 points per game this season, was back on the court after missing the majority of their game on Tuesday night over Shiprock to an injury.

Bloomfield improved to 8-9 (2-0 District 1-4A) on the season, and kept themselves tied atop the district standings with Kirtland Central.

Meantime, the Lady Tigers have lost three straight and fall to 4-11 on the season (0-1 district).

The Lady Bobcats will be back in action on Tuesday night at home against Gallup before they host Miyamura on Friday night.

Meantime, Aztec will host Shiprock on Tuesday night before a road trip to Kirtland Central on Friday night.

GALLUP 72, Miyamura 49

The Gallup High School girls basketball team bounced back from a district season-opening loss with a big win at home on Friday night over Miyamura, defeating the Lady Patriots 72-49.

The Lady Bengals, defending Class 4A state champions, came into the week as the top-ranked team in the latest class rankings according to MaxPreps. They lost their District 1-4A opener on the road 50-45 to Kirtland Central on Tuesday, but bounced back with an important win to even their district record to 1-1.

Gallup got off to a quick start and led the game 33-17 heading into the locker room before outscoring the Lady Patriots 39-32 in the second half.

Gallup (13-2 overall) will be on the road for their next pair of games, starting Tuesday night at Bloomfield before heading to Shiprock on Friday night.

Miyamura falls to 5-11 (0-1 District 1-4A) and have lost three straight ahead of a matchup at home against Kirtland Central on Tuesday night before visiting Bloomfield on Friday.

CROWNPOINT 77, Newcomb 12

The Crownpoint High School girls basketball team earned their first win of the District 1-3A campaign, rolling over Newcomb 77-12 at Newcomb High School.

The Lady Eagles (10-4 overall, 1-1 district) were coming off a loss last Friday night against Tohatchi, but bounced back with an emphatic win on the road, and are now just a half-game back of Navajo Prep in the overall standings.

Newcomb has lost 12 straight and fell to 3-14 in the overall standings (0-3 district) and will be on the road for their next pair of games, Monday night at Tohatchi and Wednesday at Zuni.

Crownpoint will visit Navajo Prep on Wednesday night.

