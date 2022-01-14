Prep hoops tournaments headline busy final weekend of non-district season

NOTE — Tournament coverage will be updated throughout the weekend.

FARMINGTON — The final days of the non-district season comes with tournament action as well as remaining non-district games for teams across the county.

The Bloomfield girls and boys teams are taking part in the Hope Christian Tournament, along with the Shiprock High School teams ahead of the opening of their district campaigns next week.

Meantime, the Kirtland Central High School's girls team is looking forward to their run at a district title, coming up with their third straight win on Thursday night.

Here's a look at all the latest prep basketball action.

Boys Basketball

Hope Christian Tournament

The Bloomfield High boys basketball team lost their opening game of the Hope Christian Tournament, coming up short against the host team by a final of 63-51.

The loss pushes Bloomfield into the consolation bracket, where they will face Hot Springs on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The Shiprock High School boys basketball team lost their opening round game of the Hope Christian Invitational, falling to Artesia by a final of 73-27.

The Chieftains trailed the game throughout, going into the locker room trailing 46-13 at halftime.

The Chieftains loss moved them into the consolation bracket and a game on Friday against St. Pius, while Artesia moved on in the winners bracket to face Taos.

Girls Basketball

Hope Christian Tournament

The Bloomfield girls basketball team opened the Hope Christian Tournament on Thursday evening with a convincing 65-22 win over West Las Vegas.

The Bobcats were led by Danielle Johnson, who scored 12 points, while six other players scored eight points each.

The win allows Bloomfield to move on into the second round, where they will face Taos on Friday at 3 p.m.

The Shiprock High School girls basketball team lost their opening round game of the Hope Christian Tournament, falling to St. Pius by a final of 61-36.

In the second round, Shiprock's girls basketball team lost to Hot Springs by a final of 41-34.

The Lady Chieftains will play next on Saturday in the seventh-place game.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 38, Valencia 22

The Kirtland Central girls basketball team wrapped up the non-district portion of their season with a 38-22 victory at home Thursday night over Valencia.

The Broncos were led by junior Teghan Begay who scored 14 points, with senior Adriona Nargo getting nine points of her own to aid the victory.

The win is the Broncos third straight and improves Kirtland Central's record to 11-4 ahead of their first District 1-4A match, coming up Tuesday at 7 p.m. at home against Gallup.

