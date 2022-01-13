Farmington, Bloomfield boys hoops teams head into district with wins

Broncos six-game win streak snapped with road loss to Espanola Valley

Aztec drops close decision at home to ATATC

Bloomfield earns tough win at home ahead of tournament play this weekend

FARMINGTON — With just a handful of days remaining in the non-district schedule for boys basketball teams across the county, several teams appear ready to make a run for the postseason.

Farmington, winners of 14 of their first 15 games, are looking to make their case in a competitive District 2-5A race, while Kirtland Central and Bloomfield, sitting atop the overall District 1-4A standings, will each have their work cut out for them in the second half of the season.

Here's a look back at boys basketball action from earlier this week.

FARMINGTON 67, Miyamura 33

The Farmington High School boys basketball team wrapped up the non-district portion of their schedule at home on Tuesday night, pulling clear of Miyamura in the second half on their way to a 67-33 triumph at Scorpion Arena.

Earning their seventh consecutive win and improving their overall record to 15-1, the Scorpions once again got great contributions from leading scorer Cody Vassar-Steen (12 points) as well as Trel Griego (10 points) and Caden Granger and Marcos Araiza, who scored nine points each.

"Our defense and ball movement were both very solid," said coach Larry-Don Chitty. "This was a good win to finish our pre-district schedule."

Miyamura falls to 5-10 on the season and will open their district campaign on Thursday, Jan. 20 on the road at Aztec.

The Scorpions, who suffered their only loss this season last month during a tournament against Carlsbad, will get some tough competition next week when they open the District 2-5A campaign.

The La Cueva Bears, with a record of 10-2 are in second place in the district overall standings, with Sandia (7-6), West Mesa (6-6), Eldorado (5-7) and Piedra Vista (6-9) all looking to make a run towards the postseason.

"Next week will be a new season, and it will be a much tougher test," Chitty said. "We'll see if we've made some strides this season."

Farmington will open their district schedule on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at home against Sandia.

BLOOMFIELD 39, Piedra Vista 36

The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team fought off Piedra Vista to earn a 39-36 win at Bobcat Arena on Tuesday night.

The teams played close all evening long, with Bloomfield leading the Panthers at the half by a score of 20-17. The Bobcats never relented on the lead, winning for the second time in their last three games and entering the final days of the non-district season with some momentum heading into tournament action this weekend.

Piedra Vista (6-9) has lost four straight, including their last three games by less than single digits. The Panthers wrap up their non-district schedule with a home game Saturday night against Aztec.

Bloomfield (6-7) heads to Albuquerque on Thursday where they will take part in the Hope Christian Invitational where they'll open play against the host team at 7:30 p.m.

ATATC 51, Aztec 47

The Academy for Technology and The Classics out of Santa Fe earned a tough win on the road Tuesday night, knocking off Aztec by a final of 51-47.

The Phoenix, with the win, snapped a four-game losing streak and improved their record to 6-6 on the season.

The Tigers, who earned a pair of victories last weekend in the Cuba Invitational, fall to 4-10 with the loss and will wrap up the non-district portion of their schedule on the road Saturday night against Piedra Vista.

ESPANOLA VALLEY 74, Kirtland Central 49

Jumping out to a big early lead, the Espanola Valley High School boys basketball team cruised to a convincing 74-49 win Tuesday night at home over Kirtland Central.

The Sundevils opened up on the Broncos from the start, leading 40-17 at the end of the first half, the win improving their overall record this season to 12-5 and snapping a three-game losing streak in the process.

The Broncos, who will open District 1-4A play next week, saw their six-game win streak come to an end and have an overall record of 8-7 ahead of a non-district finale Saturday afternoon at home against Grants.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.