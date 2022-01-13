Several prep basketball games across county canceled this week

KIRTLAND — The Kirtland Central High School boys basketball game against Grants, which was scheduled to be the Broncos non-district finale at home on Saturday, has been canceled according to the school's athletic director and upon notice from Central Consolidated School District.

According to a news release posted on social media Thursday morning, CCSD announced they were updating mitigating measures to minimize COVID positive case uptakes.

"At certain schools, to mitigate the spread the district is monitoring and suspending extracurricular activities and rescheduling sports events," according to the release.

No time or date has been set for a possible rescheduling of that contest.

In addition to Kirtland Central's cancelation, both Navajo Prep and Miyamura High Schools also announced several games this weekend have been canceled or postponed.

Navajo Prep announced this week that their girls basketball game on Friday against Thoreau has been rescheduled to Monday, Jan. 31 at Navajo Prep.

Miyamura has canceled their boys basketball game on Saturday against Piedra Vista. No date has been set for a rescheduling of that contest.

