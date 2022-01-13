Scorpions boys wrestling squad dominates Aztec in duals meet

FARMINGTON —The Farmington High School boys wrestling team posted an impressive win at home this week over Aztec High School in a duals meet.

Meantime, Bloomfield's and Farmington's girls wrestling teams each earned impressive runs at the Crown the Queen Invitational at Miyamura High School.

With a bit more than a month before the state championships meet in Albuquerque, the importance of each meet becomes greater, and Farmington's boys team appears to have their sights set on defending their Class 5A titles.

After a convincing 57-18 team win Wednesday night at home in a duals meet over Aztec, Scorpion coach John Mason feels good about where the team is headed into the homestretch.

"We saw how the individual matches went tonight, and we just have to stay hungry," Mason said after the event.

Farmington picked up individual wins with Logan Cambridge defeating Tony Thompson at the 152-lb. weight class, while Daxton Allison proved best over Izaiah Sanchez and Wycolt Henry defeated Garrett Kerby in 160-lb. competition.

Also earning a big Wednesday night was Victor Borunda, who scored an impressive victories over Aztec's Jaylen Ignacio.

"Those two have been battling all season long, and it's always been the same kind of match where the last guy who scores wins," Mason said.

The duals meet, which was scheduled for Dec. 15 before the event was cancelled due to weather, may have led to both teams being a bit off their best game this week.

"Losing 57-18 is never ideal," said Aztec coach Herb Stinson. "We've been hurt by not being able to wrestle too much of late, you cannot simulate the intensity of a match in a practice."

Farmington's wrestling team will be at Albuquerque High School this weekend for the Joe Vivian Tournament which gets underway on Friday.

Aztec, the defending state champions in Class 4A, will be back in action as well this week with another duals meet against Kirtland Central slated for Thursday night at Aztec High School before heading to Winslow, Arizona, for the Doc Wright Invitational.

Girls Wrestling

Bloomfield's Amia Goins took home the top prize in the 160-lb. weight class at the Crown the Queen Event.

She was one of several local champions in the event, which consisted of nine different schools from across the region.

Miyamura won the team event, defeating Farmington by a combined score of 151-111, with Aztec, Kirtland Central and Capital rounding out the top five.

The Scorpions girls wrestling team was headlined by April Archibeque, who won the championship at the 145-lb. weight class.

Aztec scored individual wins with Makayla Munoz, who won the 126-lb. weight class, Princess Altsisi, who took top honors in the 138-lb. division and Brinn Kerby who took home gold in the 152-lb. weight class.

Jojera Dodge of Kirtland Central won the title at the 235-lb. division by beating Naydely Nevarez of Farmington.

