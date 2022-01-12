Farmington, Piedra Vista girls basketball teams score convincing wins

Bloomfield wins at Tohatchi before losing on the road at Piedra Vista

Durango scores runaway win at home over Aztec

Lady Scorpions continue unbeaten streak to start season with blowout win over Miyamura

FARMINGTON — Prep basketball teams entering the final days of the non-district season are fine-tuning their games with some important matchups.

Farmington and Piedra Vista's girls teams are heading into their respective District 1-5A campaigns on a roll, with the Scorpions and Panthers each picking up blowout wins this week.

Meantime, teams in District 1-4A like Aztec, Bloomfield and Miyamura are all chasing defending champion Gallup and looking to end their non-district seasons on a winning note.

Here's a recap of how games played out this week on the hard court.

FARMINGTON 66, Miyamura 24

The Farmington High School girls basketball team entered the final week of the non-district campaign on a winning note, easily winning on the road over Miyamura 66-24 on Tuesday night and remaining unbeaten to start the season.

Led by seniors Kiiyani Anitielu and Audrey Henderson, the Lady Scorpions (14-0) have outscored their opponents by an average of more than 26 points per game this season with two games remaining on their non-district campaign.

Anitielu scored 15 points in the victory while Henderson scored 12 points.

The loss dropped the Patriots to 5-10 on the season with one game remaining on their non-district season, on Friday at 7 p.m. at Espanola Valley (7-8).

Farmington will be home Friday night to face the Atrisco Heritage Academy Jaguars (6-7) before a roadtrip on Saturday to face Valley in their final game of the non-district season.

PIEDRA VISTA 70, Bloomfield 25

The Piedra Vista High School girls basketball team won their third straight game, pulling clear of Bloomfield in the second half and easily beating the Lady Bobcats by a final of 70-25.

Piedra Vista (11-3) earned the win by continuing to play aggressively on both sides of the court, mixing a stifling defense with a quick, opportunistic offense that had a 31-13 lead at the break.

In the second half, Piedra Vista opened up on Bloomfield, outscoring the Bobcats 39-12 to earn the win.

The Bobcats, playing games on back-to-back nights this week, enter the final days of their non-district campaign with a record of 6-7 before heading on the road in the Hope Christian Invitational and a first round game Thursday at 6 p.m. against West Las Vegas.

Piedra Vista will be home this weekend for their final two non-district games, starting Friday at 7 p.m. against Albuquerque High School and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against Highland.

BLOOMFIELD 45, Tohatchi 37

The Bloomfield Bobcats girls basketball team kicked off a busy week with a 45-37 road win at Tohatchi on Monday night.

Danielle Johnson led the way for the Bobcats with nine points, while Kylie Bigthumb (eight points) and Chenoa Toledo and Millie Yazzie (seven points each) helped them snap a four-game losing streak.

"All the girls really played well tonight," said Bloomfield coach Tom Adair.

DURANGO 66, Aztec 32

The Durango High School girls basketball team pulled clear of Aztec early and scored a convincing 66-32 win at home on Tuesday night.

The Lady Demons outscored Aztec 45-11 in the first half to earn their fifth win in a row, improving their overall record this season to 10-3 before their Southwestern League season begins on Saturday against Grand Junction High School.

The Lady Tigers, coming off a pair of wins last weekend in the Cuba Tournament, dropped their record to 4-10 and will be on the road Thursday at 7 p.m. to face Grants.

