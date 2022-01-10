Scorpions wrestlers earn high marks; Bloomfield girls basketball falls short in Durango

Bloomfield wrestling takes second place in tournament at Pagosa Springs

FARMINGTON — High school wrestling teams across the county participated in events throughout the region over the weekend, while swim and dive teams from Farmington and Piedra Vista also took part in a meet at Albuquerque Academy.

Bloomfield's girls basketball enters the final week of non-district play trying to end a four-game losing streak.

Here's a recap of sports action across the county over the weekend.

Girls Basketball

DURANGO 51, Bloomfield 39

Mason Rowland scored 25 points to lead the Durango High School girls basketball team to a 51-39 win at home Saturday over Bloomfield.

The Lady Demons have now won four in a row while the loss drops the Lady Bobcats to 5-6 this season and have lost four straight games.

Danielle Johnson led Bloomfield with 13 points.

Durango outscored Bloomfield 29-19 in the second half after a closely played first half.

"We were playing pretty even with (Durango) until late in the third quarter," said Bloomfield coach Tom Adair. "Then we got into some foul trouble and turnovers and played uphill the rest of the game."

Bloomfield will be back on the court Monday at 7 p.m. when they visit Tohatchi. Beyond that, the Lady Bobcats will host Piedra Vista on Tuesday night before heading to Albuquerque and tournament action starting Thursday against West Las Vegas.

The District 1-4A season will open on Tuesday, Jan. 18 with Bloomfield at home against Shiprock.

Wrestling

Scorpions team earn high marks

The Farmington High School boys and girls wrestling teams picked up second and fourth place titles respectively this past weekend in tournament action at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho.

The Scorpions boys team finished in a tie for second place in the 27-team Conflict at Cleveland meet, finishing behind only the host team while finishing even with Los Lunas High School and ahead of Volcano Vista and La Cueva rounding out the top five.

Among the boys team medal winners for Farmington were Kioni Benally, who won the 285-lb. weight class with a win over Ryan Vega from Los Lunas in the championship match.

Also picking up high scores were second place finishers Ivan Smith (170 lbs.), as well as third place finishers Julian Juarez (120 lbs.), Zeke Borunda (195 lbs.) and Victor Borunda (225 lbs).

"We're on the right track," said Farmington wrestling coach John Mason. "Everyone is working hard every day to bring back home those blue trophies in February."

The Scorpions girls wrestling team finished fourth overall in the tournament with top medals going to Kaydence Stover, who took second at the 114-lb. weight class, as well as third place performances from Ebony Smith (132 lbs.) and Liliana Delagarito (165 lbs.).

Bloomfield finishes second in tournament at Pagosa Springs

Bloomfield High School wrestlers Adan Benavidez, Matthias DeHerrera and Robert Williams each earned individual championships as the Bobcats team finished second over the weekend in the Rocky Mountain Wrestling Tournament held at Pagosa Springs High School.

Benavidez won the 126-lb. weight class, defeating Levi Martin from Mancos, while DeHerrera scored a win at 138-lbs., with a victory over Monticello, Utah's Javlin Robison. Williams scored a championship at the 285-lb. division with a win over Lucas Fillis from Taos High School.

As a team, Bloomfield finished second in the event, just missing top honors to Centauri High School and finishing ahead of Pagosa Springs and Mancos in the team standings of the event which also featured teams from Durango High School and Kirtland Central High School.

Also earning medals over the weekend for Bloomfield were second place finishers Hunter Samora (113 lbs.) and Elias Johnson (132 lbs.), with Gabe Horton (120 lbs,) and Diego Snell-Martinez (160 lbs.) each finishing fourth in the event.

Swimming/Diving

Scorpions teams come up big in Albuquerque

The Farmington High School swimming and diving team earned high marks during last weekend's Albuquerque Invitational at Albuquerque Academy.

A total of 18 teams participated in the event, with the Scorpions boys and girls teams taking second and fourth place titles respectively.

Among the winners from the tournament were Farmington diver Mosiah Seavey, as well as Sam Dearing in both the 100- and 200-meter freestyle and Morgan Deale, who won the girls 500-meter freestyle event.

In all, Farmington swimmers achieved 26 personal best times during this event and continue to earn qualifiers for the state championships, coming up next month in Albuquerque.

