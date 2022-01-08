Bloomfield trainer Chip Woolley sends popular choice to gate in Sunland Park stakes

Bold Ego Handicap one of two stakes races on Sunday's card at Sunland Park

Harking will be ridden by jockey Enrique Gomez

FARMINGTON — A field of seven older fillies and mares are set to go into the starting gate for Sunday's $65,000 Bold Ego Handicap, the co-featured event on a nine-race card of quarter horse and thoroughbred racing at Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino near El Paso, Texas.

Harking, trained by Bloomfield's Chip Woolley, is the 3-to-1 second choice on the morning line in the 5 1/2 furlong race, which will go as the seventh race with a scheduled post time of 3:04 p.m.

Woolley, best known as trainer of 2009 Kentucky Derby winner Mine That Bird, is one of the top thoroughbred trainers in the state of New Mexico and currently among the top 10 trainers at Turf Paradise in Phoenix, Arizona.

Harking races for Colorado-based owner Edward Hindman and will be ridden by jockey Enrique Gomez.

A seven-time winner from 18 career starts, Harking has earned more than $161,000 for her connections. The 7-year-old Kentucky-bred mare by Dominus was most recently second against allowance competition at Turf Paradise on Dec. 22, 2021.

Prior to that, Harking was third in the Jeff and Jack Coady Stakes on Nov. 6. Harking was looking to defend her title in the stakes race, which she had captured last January.

Harking will break from post two in the 29th running of the Bold Ego Handicap, with Five Pics Please, breaking from post six under jockey Karlo Lopez listed as the 2-to-1 morning line favorite.

Five Pics Please, most recently a close second as the even-money favorite in the Sun Devil Sprint Stakes at Turf Paradise on Dec. 16, races for trainer Robertino Diodoro and Phoenix-based owners Desert Sun Stables.

Diodoro, currently second in the Turf Paradise trainer standings behind Justin Evans, will be sending out his first stakes runner of the Sunland Park season.

In addition to his mount aboard Harking, Gomez can have quite a day in the saddle as he will be aboard likely contenders in both stakes races on the Sunday card.

In addition to the Bold Ego Handicap, Sunday's program is also highlighted by the 21st edition of the $100,000 Corralito Steak House Stakes, set to go as the eighth race on the program.

The Corralito Steak House Stakes is for New Mexico-bred 3-year-old thoroughbreds racing six furlongs. The field of 11 is headed by Wheres Brayden, the 5-to-2 morning-line favorite and two-time stakes winner.

Owned by R. Dwain Yarber and trained by Greg Green, Wheres Brayden is coming off back-to-back stakes wins at Zia Park in Hobbs.

The son of Artful Run won the New Mexico Classic Cup Juvenile Championship Stakes on Oct. 31 and then scored a convincing win in the Steve Prather Stakes on Dec. 13.

Wheres Brayden has earned more than $168,000 for his connections and will break from the outside post in the race, which has a scheduled post time of 3:31 p.m.

Racing is held four days a week at Sunland Park through April 3. First post time on Sunday is 12:25 p.m.

Fans can watch and wager on the races from Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino locally in the simulcast theater at SunRay Park and Casino.

