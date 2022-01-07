Boys and girls basketball tournament updates and scores

9 p.m — Updated with Farmington boys victory on Friday night as well as Kirtland Central vs. Piedra Vista final score.

This story will be updated with results of tournament games throughout the weekend.

FARMINGTON — A number of local and area high schools are represented in basketball tournaments across the state.

The Aztec Tigers boys and girls teams are taking part in the Cuba Invitational, while Farmington's boys team is hoping to keep their early season success intact while taking part in the Gallup Invitational.

Meantime, there are boys and girls basketball games involving teams not in tournament competition happening across San Juan County.

Here's a look at how all these teams are faring in and out of tournament competition.

Boys Basketball

Gallup Invitational

FARMINGTON 76, Miyamura 51

In Friday's second round game of the Gallup Invitational, Farmington's boys basketball team pulled clear to beat Miyamura by a final of 76-51.

The Scorpions got off to a quick start to the game and led 38-18 at the end of the first half.

The second round win ensures the Scorpions will play for the championship on Saturday night and improves their record on the season to 13-1.

FARMINGTON 57, Sandia Prep 44

The Farmington Scorpions have been off to a fast start this season, having won 11 of their first 12 games. That success continued this week at Gallup High School, winning Thursday's first round game of the Gallup Invitational, defeating Sandia Prep 57-44.

Cody Vassar-Steen led the Scorpions with 17 points, while Cayden Yazzie scored 11 points in a winning effort, improving their record to 12-1 on the season.

Trel Griego and Marcos Araiza each scored nine points for the Scorpions in the first round win.

"I thought the boys went to work and started blocking out with some purpose," said Scorpions head coach Larry-Don Chitty. "This was a nice win against a team with some size."

The win moves Farmington into the second round of the championship bracket where they will face Miyamura on Friday night.

Miyamura earned their way into the second round after knocking off Navajo Prep on Thursday night by a final of 62-53.

The Navajo Prep loss dropped the Eagles into the consolation bracket, where they faced Sandia Prep on Friday. The Eagles lost that second round game by a final of 48-28, dropping the Eagles to a record of 6-6 before their tournament finale on Saturday.

Cuba Invitational

CORONADO 63, Aztec 48

After winning their first round game on Thursday, the Aztec Tigers boys basketball team came up short in the second round of the Cuba Invitational, losing to Coronado by a final of 63-48.

The loss drops Aztec's record on the season to 3-10 overall with a consolation game coming up on Saturday afternoon.

AZTEC 83, Shiprock Northwest 33

The Aztec High School boys basketball team blew out Shiprock Northwest by a final of 83-33 to win their first round game of the Cuba Invitational.

The win improves the Tigers record to 3-9 and snapped a six-game losing streak while moving Aztec into the second round of the tournament on Friday afternoon when they face Coronado.

In other boys basketball action this week:

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 60, Piedra Vista 52

The Kirtland Central High School boys basketball team earned a hard-fought emotional 60-52 win on the road over Piedra Vista in the Jerry A Conner Fieldhouse at Piedra Vista High School.

The win is the sixth straight for the Broncos, who improve to 8-6 on the season while the Panthers have lost six of their last seven games and fall to 6-8 on the season.

The game was close throughout, with Kirtland Central leading 28-26 at the half. Piedra Vista battled back and had the lead early in the second half before the Broncos rallied later in the third quarter, leading by eight heading into the final quarter.

Piedra Vista closed the gap several times early in the fourth period, but committed a few too many personal fouls which sent Kirtland Central to the free throw line and ensured the win.

Satchel Hogue led the Broncos with 18 points, while Kragen Cadman and Jarvis Mullahon, Jr. each scored 13 points.

The game ended with the Broncos shooting free throws after Piedra Vista was hit with a technical foul in the waning seconds of the contest.

The Broncos will be on the road Tuesday night to face Espanola Valley while the Panthers will visit Bloomfield on Tuesday night.

NEWCOMB 64, Shiprock 58

The Newcomb High School boys basketball team won their third straight game and improved to 8-6 on the season, defeating Shiprock 64-58 Thursday night at the Chieftain Pit.

The loss drops Shiprock to a record of 4-8 and will be on the road against Wingate on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Cuba Invitational

AZTEC 46, Tse’ Yi’ Gai 4

The Aztec High girls basketball team advanced to the finals of the Cuba Invitational with a 46-4 romp over Tse' Yi' Gai on Friday night at Cuba High School.

The victory means the Lady Tigers (4-9) will play for the championship Saturday night.

Beyond that, Aztec will be back in regular season action Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they visit Durango.

AZTEC 37, Shiprock Northwest 17

The Aztec High School girls basketball team opened the Cuba Invitational with a 37-17 win Thursday afternoon over Shiprock Northwest.

The Lady Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory and move on in the championship bracket Friday afternoon to face Tse' Yi' Gai High School, who lost to Socorro in the first round.

The winner of that matchup will face either Socorro or Cuba for the championship, scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Aztec's win improves their record this season to 3-9.

Portales Shootout

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 51, Carlsbad 30

The Kirtland Central girls basketball team won their second round game of the Portales Shootout on Friday, defeating Carlsbad by a final score of 51-30.

The loss by the Cavemen snapped a four-game win streak while dropping their record to 10-4 on the season.

Kirtland Central improved to 9-4 with the win.

The tournament, which is being played in a round-robin format, wraps up Saturday with Kirtland Central facing Jal in a game that will start at 1 p.m.

PORTALES 51, Kirtland Central 35

The Kirtland Central High School girls basketball team lost their second straight game Thursday, falling to the Portales Rams 51-35 in the opening round of the Portales Shootout.

The loss drops the Lady Broncos record this season to 8-4 after a loss earlier in the week at Farmington High School.

The tournament, which is being held in a round-robin format, continues Friday with Kirtland Central facing Carlsbad at 2:30 p.m.

