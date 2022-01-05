Lady Scorpions edge clear over Kirtland Central

Piedra Vista rolls over winless Los Lunas

FARMINGTON — The Farmington High School girls basketball team remains unbeaten this season after a 73-55 win in the Scorpion Arena at Farmington High School.

Meantime, Piedra Vista's girls team rolled to victory over Los Lunas while Bloomfield fell to Valencia.

Here's a recap of area high school's girls basketball scores and highlights.

FARMINGTON 73, Kirtland Central 55

A mix of strong outside shooting as well as timely defense allowed Farmington's girls basketball team to jump out to an early lead before prevailing at home 73-55 over Kirtland Central.

The top-ranked Lady Scorpions outscored Kirtland Central 24-12 in the first quarter, getting big efforts on offense from senior Kiiyani Anitielu as well as defensively from senior Charkail Arviso as they rolled to their 11th straight victory to open the season.

The Lady Broncos trailed 42-26 at halftime, but closed the gap entering the fourth quarter, trailing only 53-47 before getting outscored 20-8 in the final period.

Farmington (11-0) will be back at it again Thursday at home when they face Tohatchi at 6 p.m. Kirtland Central (8-3) saw their seven-game win streak come to an end and will look to bounce back Thursday at 7 p.m. when they visit Portales.

PIEDRA VISTA 51, Los Lunas 9

The Piedra Vista Panthers girls basketball team won for the fourth time in their last five games, rolling at home 51-9 over winless Los Lunas.

The Lady Panthers, with a record of 9-3 on the season, are coming off a second-place finish last week in tournament action in Phoenix, Arizona. They won their first two games of the holiday tournament, rolling over both South Mountain and Travis Browne High Schools before losing in the finals to unbeaten Fairfax High School out of Laveen, Arizona.

In winning four of their last five games, the Lady Panthers have outscored their opponents by a combined margin of 257-35.

Piedra Vista, ranked 12th in the state in Class 5A, will be back in action Thursday night when they host Capital.

VALENCIA 55, Bloomfield 45

The Bloomfield girls basketball team was never able to overcome an early deficit and wound up losing their third straight game, falling short at home against Valencia 55-45.

The Lady Bobcats (5-5) were led by sophomore Aliya Quintana with 16 points.

"We dug ourselves a hole in the first quarter and committed way too many turnovers," said Bloomfield head coach Tom Adair.

The Lady Bobcats will try and put an end to the losing streak on the road Saturday at 7:45 p.m. when they visit Durango High School.

TAOS 41, Aztec 25

Sophomore Kionamua Ely led the Taos High School girls basketball team with 12 points on their way to a 41-25 road win Tuesday night over Aztec High School.

The Taos Tigers led the game 24-8 at the half, as the Aztec Tigers lost for the fourth straight time, dropping their record to 2-9 this season.

Aztec will be on the road later this week in the Cuba Invitational, starting on Thursday morning with a game against Shiprock Northwest.

ZUNI 47, Shiprock 36

Junior Fernadette Yastatie led the Zuni Thunderbirds with 18 points in a 47-36 win Monday night over Shiprock.

With the win, Zuni improves their record this season to 6-2 while Shiprock has lost four of their last five games and falls to 3-9 on the season.

The Lady Chieftains were led in scoring by Averlee Lander and Avayia Etcitty, who scored seven points apiece.

Zuni also had a big night from senior Katlin Gia, who scored 14 points in the win.

The Thunderbirds will be back in action Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the Rehoboth Tournament when they face Evangel Christian Academy from Albuquerque.

Shiprock will host Farmington on Saturday at 1 p.m.

