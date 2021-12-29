Tournament action continues this week for area hoops teams

FARMINGTON — High school basketball tournament action is continuing for several local and area teams this week ahead of New Year's weekend.

The Piedra Vista girls basketball team will be playing for a tournament title Wednesday in Phoenix while Farmington's boys basketball squad is looking to avenge their only loss so far this season.

Here's a look at tournament action so far for some of our local teams.

Boys Basketball

Poe Corn Tournament

The Farmington High School boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Tuesday at the Poe Corn Tournament's opening round, falling to Carlsbad 56 to 35 at Roswell High School.

The Scorpions (8-1) came into the tournament as the fourth-ranked teams in the state, but struggled throughout much of the game against the Cavemen, who came into the tournament ranked eighth in the state.

"We struggled against their size and their matchup zone," said Scorpions coach Larry-Don Chitty. "Carlsbad played very well and our defense was fairly solid."

Farmington fell behind early and trailed at the break by a score of 29-13. They were led in scoring by Cayden Yazzie, who had 13 points in the game.

Bloomfield High School's boys basketball team lost a tough opening round Tuesday night in the Poe Corn Tournament, getting outscored 40-28 in the second half and losing to Goddard 55-45.

The Rockets were led in scoring by senior Noah Reese, who had 15 points in the win. Junior Jerrick Mendoza scored eight points as Goddard moved on in the tournament to face Carlsbad.

The Bobcats fall to 4-5 on the season and faced the Scorpions in the consolation bracket of the tournament.

Hobbs Holiday Tournament

The Piedra Vista boys basketball team fell behind quickly and never recovered, losing their opening round matchup 89-34 against the host Hobbs Eagles.

With the victory, Hobbs moved on to a second round game Tuesday against Montwood High out of El Paso, Texas, defeating the Rams 75-45.

The Panthers, in the consolation bracket, defeated Pojoaque Valley Tuesday night 40-36 and will play Mayfield on Wednesday in the fifth-place game.

Girls Basketball

Hobbs Holiday Tournament

The Farmington High School girls basketball team will play for the championship Wednesday night against the host Hobbs Eagles after knocking off Mayfield 61-44 in the second round of the Hobbs Holiday Classic.

The Scorpions were led by Kiiyani Anitielu, who scored 26 points in the win. Komalani Anitielu scored 11 points while Audrey Henderson scored eight points.

"It was a high-paced game," said Scorpions coach Larenson Henderson. "Both teams shot the ball well."

Farmington easily won their first round game of the tournament, beating Grants on Monday by a final of 75-33. The Eagles advanced to the finals with victories over Pebble Hills High out of El Paso, Texas 66-41 followed by a win over the Tucson (Arizona) Badgers 62-41.

Queens of the Court Tournament

The Piedra Vista girls basketball team have advanced to the finals of the Phoenix Queens of the Court Tournament after back-to-back victories on Monday and Tuesday.

In the first round, the Panthers rolled over South Mountain (Arizona) by a final of 72-6.

In second-round action on Tuesday, Piedra Vista was even more dominant, beating the Browne (Az.) Bruins by a final of 82-4.

The Panthers (8-2) will face the unbeaten Fairfax Stampede (7-0) out of Laveen, AZ on Wednesday at noon.

Striking Eagle Native American Invitational

The Navajo Prep girls basketball team scored a convincing 63-33 win Tuesday over Cuba in the first round of the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational held in the Johnson Center at the University of New Mexico.

The Lady Eagles (7-3) will move on to face Whitehorse High School, based out of Montezuma Creek, Utah, which won their first round game 54-34. That second round game is scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The two-time defending Class 3A champions are off to a fast start to the current season, and will open district play on Monday, Jan. 10 when they host Zuni.

Goddard Holiday Tournament

The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team opened up play in the Goddard Holiday Tournament with a 54-48 win over Belen on Tuesday at Goddard High School.

Sophomore Danielle Johnson led the Bobcats with 16 points in the win, while senior Chenoa Toledo scored eight points. The win advances Bloomfield into the second round where they will face the host Goddard Rockets on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Goddard advanced to the second round defeating Albuquerque Academy by a score of 54-32.

The Bobcats (5-2) have a four-game win streak going into the second round matchup.

