Basin Briefs for Dec. 29, 2021

FARMINGTON — The Four Corners Wrestling Association and GTAthlete are hosting a wrestling camp for second- through sixth-grade students beginning Monday, Jan. 3.

The camp will take place at 1207 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington, and will meet for 45 minutes each Monday and Wednesday for four weeks. Space is limited for the camp.

The cost of the camp is $80. It is open for both boys and girls.

For more information, contact coach Tim Trotter at (505) 486-9719 or complete your registration information at GTAthlete.com.

