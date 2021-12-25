Scorpions roll over Aztec to maintain perfect start to season

FARMINGTON — The Farmington High School boys basketball team continued its unblemished start to the 2021-22 season with a win at Aztec on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the boys basketball team from Kirtland Central evened its record this season with a hard-fought win over Crownpoint.

Here's a look back at some prep hoops action that took place during the winter break.

Boys basketball

Farmington 72, Aztec 24

Three Scorpions scored in double figures Thursday night as the team rolled to a 72-24 win at home over Aztec.

Cayden Yazzie led the way for FHS with 19 points, while Cody Vassar-Steen scored 13 points and Rodney Irving scored 11. The 48-point margin of victory was the team's biggest of the season.

The Scorpions (8-0) led 45-13 at halftime.

Aztec fell to 2-9 on the season and has lost six in a row. The Tigers will have the chance to regroup on Tuesday, Jan. 11 when they host Santa Fe's Academy for Technology and the Classics.

Farmington hits the road this week, playing in the Poe Corn Tournament in Roswell. The Scorpions will face Carlsbad (8-2) at 6 p.m.Tuesday.

Kirtland Central 61, Crownpoint 53

The Kirtland Central boys basketball team earned its fourth win in a row and evened its record at 6-6 with a hard-fought 61-53 victory Thursday night at home over Crownpoint.

The Broncos and Eagles were never separated by a wide margin during the course of the game. Kirtland Central led the game 29-21 at the break, and the teams played evenly through the second half.

The Broncos will get a bit of a break before the start of the new year, returning to action on Tuesday, Jan. 4 when they visit Thoreau (7-4).

Grants 68, Shiprock 45

Despite trailing at the end of the first quarter, the Grants boys basketball team pulled clear at home Wednesday night, outscoring Shiprock 57-31 the rest of the way en route to a 68-45 win at Grants High School.

The Pirates have won four of their last five games and improved to 6-3 while the loss dropped the Chieftains to 4-6.

Shiprock will look to bounce back on Tuesday, Jan. 4 when the Chieftains visit Scorpion Arena to face Farmington. The two teams met during the Marv Sanders Invitational on Dec. 16 with the Scorpions winning 74-32.

