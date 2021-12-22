Scorpion boys, Bronco girls basketball teams extend winning streaks

KIRTLAND — The Kirtland Central girls basketball team is heading into the final days of the year on a winning note, extending its winning streak to six games after finishing off Navajo Prep on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the Farmington High School boys basketball team survived a scare at home on Tuesday night, but remained unbeaten after topping Bernalillo.

Here's a recap of all the Tuesday night prep hoops action.

Boys basketball

Farmington 57, Bernalillo 47

Despite trailing for much of the game, the Scorpions outscored Bernalillo 25-14 in the fourth quarter on their way to a 57-47 win Tuesday night at Scorpion Arena at Farmington High School.

The win extends Farmington's winning streak to seven straight as it remained unbeaten to start the campaign.

The Scorpions, coming off three games in three days last weekend in winning the Marv Sanders Invitational Tournament on their home court, struggled much of the evening against the Spartans, trailing 26-21 at the half.

"I think our ball movement and rebounding and physicality took a little step back in the first half," said Scorpions head coach Larry Chitty. "The second half we played more like ourselves."

Trel Griego led the charge for the Scorpions, scoring 15 points, as Cody Vassar-Steen (14 points) and Cayden Yazzie (nine points) each had big nights, as well.

"Once again, our bench was really great tonight," Chitty said. "(Griego) was very tough. He's so difficult to guard when he's in the post, and he then he can bring you out and drive or hit the three-pointer."

Ranked fourth in the state in Class 5A according to Maxpreps, the Scorpions will be on the road quite a bit before the end of the year. They'll travel to face Aztec Thursday night to face the Tigers before heading to Roswell for the Poe Corn Tournament and a first-round game Tuesday against Carlsbad.

For more on the Farmington boys basketball team, check out the team's official MaxPreps webpage.

Rehoboth Christian 54, Navajo Prep 42

The Rehoboth Christian boys basketball team handed Navajo Prep its second straight loss, knocking off the Eagles 54-42 at Rehoboth Christian High School.

The Eagles, who started the season winning four of their first five games, have a record of 5-4 after their final game of the calendar year.

Navajo Prep will be in action on Thursday, Jan. 6 when they face Miyamura in the first round of the Gallup Bengal Boys Invitational Tournament.

For more information on the Navajo Prep boys basketball team, visit its official MaxPreps webpage.

Girls basketball

Kirtland Central 51, Navajo Prep 33

The Kirtland Central girls basketball team outscored Navajo Prep 29-14 in the second half on its way to a 51-33 win at home on Tuesday night, extending the Broncos' winning streak to six games.

Fresh off a championship run in the Ben Lujan Tournament last weekend at Pojoaque Valley, the Broncos battled with Navajo Prep early, with the teams tied at the end of the first quarter. KC led only by three points at the break.

Kirtland Central, ranked third in the state in Class 4A, hasn't lost a game since Dec. 3 and will look to end the calendar year on a winning note when it plays host Rio Rancho on Thursday, Dec. 30.

The loss drops Navajo Prep's record to 6-3 on the season ahead of a first-round game of the Striking Eagle Native American Invitational Tournament at 3 p.m. Tuesday against Dulce in the Johnson Center at the University of New Mexico.

Piedra Vista 52, Aztec 18

Lane Billy scored 18 points, and Brooklynn Harper added nine of her own as the Piedra Vista girls basketball team won for the third time in its last four games, easily beating Aztec 52-18 Tuesday night in the Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse at Piedra Vista High School.

The Panthers improved to 6-2 and will be headed to Phoenix next week to begin play in the Queens of the Court Christmas Classic when they will face South Mountain (Arizona) High School. Piedra Vista is ranked seventh in the state in Class 5A, according to MaxPreps.

Aztec has lost three in a row and fell to 2-8. The Tigers will be home on Tuesday, Jan. 4 when they will face Taos.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.