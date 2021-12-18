All-State and All-District football team rosters released

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico High School Coaches Association recently announced its choices for All-State football rosters across all classes.

More than two dozen players representing local and area teams were named to All-State rosters, varying from first team, second team as well as honorable mention.

Seven players from Farmington High School were named to the Class 5A All-State roster, with three more coming from Piedra Vista.

In Class 4A, three Aztec Tigers football players were named to the All-State teams, with four players from the Bloomfield Bobcats roster making the squad.

Navajo Prep, representing Class 3A, had seven players named to respective All-State rosters.

Athletes are chosen to the All-State teams through a process which includes nominations by head coaches, ranking of nominations through a coach's ballot, and a final selection committee chosen by the NMHSCA Board of Directors.

In addition to football, the NMHSCA publishes All-State teams in volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, and softball.

The Scorpions, which saw their unbeaten season come to an end in a 57-14 loss in the Class 5A semifinals last month at Artesia, had five players named to the first team All-State roster, including linebackers Aaron Hewey and Kavin Colebrook, defensive lineman Christian Baca along with receivers Chance Carrillo and Patrick Shay.

Shay and Carrillo combined for more than 1,000 receiving yards and more than a dozen touchdown receptions on the season as the Scorpions went 11-1, including a perfect 4-0 in District 1-2/5A competition.

Carrillo and Colebrook were also named offensive and defensive players of the year respectively, in District 1-2/5A All-District teams.

The pair were among a dozen Scorpion players also named to the All-District first team roster, which also included Shay, Benally, Hewey and Baca, as well as quarterback Brandon Furbee, defensive lineman Landon Pettyjohn, linebackers Zeke Kalchich and A.J. Garcia, along with offensive lineman Evan Gomez and receiver Ethan Thomas.

Farmington head coach Jeff Dalton was named coach of the year in District 1-2/5A.

The Scorpion defense, which allowed only 108 points to be scored against them all season, was anchored by strong play from Hewey, Colebrook and Baca. Prior to their loss to Artesia, Farmington had surrendered an average of less than five points per game.

Also represented in the Class 5A All-State team from Farmington were offensive lineman Kioni Benally (second team) and Furbee (honorable mention).

Piedra Vista running Jacob Ramsted received second team All-State honors, along with teammates linebacker Xavier Lefebre and defensive back Dax Vigil who both received honorable mentions.

Lefebre, Vigil and Ramsted joined offensive lineman Caden Peace to the All-District first team roster, as well as Panthers defensive lineman Darius Martinez, defensive back Josh Wulfert and linebacker Kyle Miller.

Aztec wide receivers Tristen McNeal (second team) and Baylor Seabolt (honorable mention) received All-State recognition and were joined by linebacker Kayden Lee (honorable mention) in Class 4A.

McNeal and Seabolt combined for more 750 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on the season.

The Bloomfield Bobcats, who were knocked out of the playoffs last month losing at home to Ruidoso, were represented by first team selection Diego Snell-Martinez, who led the team with more than 500 combined yards and played an integral role defensively.

The Bobcats also were also represented by second team selections defensive lineman Robert Williams and receiver Mark Armenta, as well as an honorable selection recognition for defensive back Drew Perez.

Navajo Prep was well-represented in the All-State roster for Class 3A, highlighted by second team selections for running back Kyun Tate and defensive lineman Jeremiah Livingston.

Tate rushed for more than 930 yards on the season and scored 17 times, leading an offense which scored an average of more than 34 points per game.

Receiving honorable mention recognition for the Eagles were running back/linebacker Kyler Clitso, as well as offensive lineman/linebacker Dayton Yazzie, defensive back Dontrelle Denetso, receiver Daniel Yazzie and offensive lineman Jake Silago.

For a complete listing of the All-state rosters in high school football, check out the NMHSCA website.

