Billy drops 45 as Lady Panthers roll over Miyamura

FARMINGTON — It was a record-setting night on the hard court for senior standout Lanae Billy and the Piedra Vista Panthers girls basketball team earlier this week.

Meantime, both the girls and boys teams from Farmington High remained unbeaten this season after picking up important victories.

Here's a look back at some of this week's earlier basketball games from high school teams across the county.

Girls Basketball

PIEDRA VISTA 80, Miyamura 36

Piedra Vista girls basketball standout Lanae Billy scored a school-record 45 points Monday night as the Panthers rolled over Miyamura by a final of 80-36 at the Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse.

Billy's 45 points shattered the old record of 36 points, and the Panthers, currently ranked sixth overall in Class 5A in the most recent MaxPreps state basketball poll, improve to 5-1 on the season.

"I've never been a part of a game like that," said Panthers head coach Joe Reed. "You see it on TV, but to actually be there was awesome."

Billy, who last month signed a letter of intent to play women's basketball next year at Fort Lewis College, has scored more than 1,100 points in her career at Piedra Vista despite missing more than half of last season due to injury.

The Panthers have won two of their last three games and have outscored their last two opponents by a margin of 147-61.

Already the team's leading scorer coming into the game against Miyamura, Billy has reached double figures in scoring in all but one game this season and is averaging 17 points per game during her senior season.

More:Piedra Vista basketball looking for turnarounds in upcoming season

The Panthers will be in action Saturday when they visit Gallup, currently one of the top Class 4A teams in the state with a record of 8-1 this season.

FARMINGTON 63, Aztec 15

The Farmington Scorpions girls basketball team got off to a fast start Tuesday night on the road at Aztec High School, outscoring the Tigers 22-5 in the first quarter on their way to a 63-15 romp at Lillywhite Gym.

The Scorpions (7-0) got huge contributions from senior Kiiyani Anitielu, as well as from senior Trisele Begay as they dominated the Tigers from the start.

"They're really learning to play well as a team, and they're having fun, which is really important," said head coach Larenson Henderson.

The Tigers (1-5) have lost four in a row and will look to bounce back this week when they host the Rumble in the Jungle girls basketball tournament beginning Thursday when they face East Mountain.

The Scorpions will be in action on Monday, Dec. 27 when they open play in the Hobbs Holiday Tournament against Grants.

SHIPROCK 60, Newcomb 25

Sophomore Hayleigh Bigman scored 16 points leading the Shiprock Chieftains girls basketball team to a convincing 60-25 win Tuesday night at home over Newcomb.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for Shiprock, who were also led by big performances from senior Brianna Whitehorse (nine points) and freshman Avayia Etcitty (seven points). Newcomb (3-5) has lost three games in a row.

The Chieftains led the game 31-15 at the break, then proceeded to outscore the Skyhawks 29-10 in the second half.

Shiprock goes on the road Friday to face Espanola Valley with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 54, Navajo Prep 42

In a final tune-up game before each team heads off to respective tournaments this weekend, the Kirtland Central boys basketball team came away with a 54-42 win Tuesday night in a game played in the Jerry A. Conner Fieldhouse at Piedra Vista High School.

More:Kirtland Central basketball approaches season with high expectations

Led by junior Satchel Hogue and his game-high 18 points, the Broncos outscored the Eagles 17-9 in the first quarter and never looked back, earning their second win in their last three games.

The Broncos (3-6) also got big contributions from junior Jarvis Mullahon, Jr., as well as senior Kragen Cadman, who each scored nine points in the win.

"It was a great defensive effort," said Kirtland Central head coach Brian Dowdy. "The boys played with a lot of energy."

Navajo Prep (4-2) will be in action this weekend in the Marv Sanders Memorial Invitational, being held at Farmington High School.

Kirtland Central will face Santa Fe Indian School on Friday when they take part in the Ben Lujan Invitational Tournament at Pojoaque Valley High School.

FARMINGTON 60, Bloomfield 44

Cayden Yazzie scored 27 points as the Farmington Scorpions boys basketball team remained unbeaten this season with a 60-44 win at home over the Bloomfield Bobcats.

Both teams will take part this weekend in the Marv Sanders Memorial Invitational at Farmington High School.

More:Sanders Memorial Invitational tips off Thursday at Farmington High

The Scorpions (3-0) also got 10 points on the night from Cody Vassar-Steen while getting good performances defensively from Trel Griego and Jevon Smith.

"I thought our bench gave us great energy," said head coach Larry Chitty. "(Yazzie) was really able to clamp down defensively during the game."

Bloomfield (2-3) has lost two in a row heading into this week's tournament action.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.