Local prep wrestling teams have big weekend at Bloomfield Tournament

BLOOMFIELD — The Aztec High School wrestling squad is off to a fast start of their current season, beating Bayfield, Colorado in a duals competition last week before finishing second overall in last weekend's Bloomfield Invitational Tournament.

The Tigers wrestling team now has an overall record of 5-1 in duals this season, and has posted individual championships for a pair of girls wrestlers on the team.

Defending state champion Princess Altisis and Makayla Munoz both posted individual wins for the Tigers girls wrestling team at the Bloomfield Tournament, joining Brynn Kirby as those who have won titles this season.

"The object of the early season is to iron out strengths and weaknesses and try to improve as much as possible," according to Aztec wrestling head coach Herb Stinson. "It's not how you start a race, but how you finish."

Aztec sophomore Bryson Valdez swept his competition in the 106-lb. and 113-lb. weight classes, going 10-0 in the event, beating wrestlers from Farmington, Durango, Grants and Bloomfield in the process.

In the 152-lb. weight class, Aztec's Tony Thompson swept his competition as well, going 5-0 in the meet.

Overall, Farmington won the Bloomfield Tournament, beating Aztec in team competition, which included wrestlers from Durango, Miyamura, Kirtland Central, Grants, Gallup and Los Alamos High Schools.

Farmington was well-represented in the event, scoring individual awards for Daxton Allison, who swept his competition over the weekend at the 145-lb. weight class, defeating all five of his opponents, from Aztec, Durango, Wingate, Miyamura and Bloomfield.

Scorpion junior Wycolt Henry also dominated his rivals at the 160-lb. weight class, going 5-0 during the invitational, with pin fall victories in four of those five matches.

Both the Scorpions and Tigers wrestling teams are hoping to defend state titles won last season.

Bloomfield's wrestling squad was highlighted by big individual performances over the weekend from Elias Johnson, who dominated at the 132-lb. weight class as well as Matthias DeHerrera, who won all five of his matches at the 138-lb. division.

In all, more than 150 wrestlers participated in the Bloomfield Tournament.

The Aztec wrestling team will be in action this week in a duals meet when they visit Farmington High on Wednesday before competing in a tournament in Window Rock, Arizona beginning Friday.

The duals between the Tigers and Scorpions this week will be a meeting of defending state champions, with Farmington looking to maintain their positive momentum towards a second straight team title and Aztec hoping to stay the path towards a fourth consecutive championship.

For more information about the Bloomfield Invitational, including team and individual results, check out the official webpage at trackwrestling.com.

