Scorpions swim teams dominate invitational tournament

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Scorpions swim and dive team once again established themselves as one of the top squads in the state with another dominant performance over the weekend.

At the Scorpion Invite, Farmington High posted 65 best times and qualified for five more events at the state finals, scheduled for Feb. 18 at Albuquerque Academy.

Both the girls and boys teams placed first at the Scorpion Invite, held at the Farmington Aquatic Center, beating teams from St. Pius, Hope Christian, Taos, Piedra Vista and Pagosa Springs.

"We continue to exhibit that working on the little things and practicing technique and tempo is paying off to get them faster," said Scorpions swim coach Erin McGinley.

The Scorpions girls 200-yard freestyle relay team, comprised of Morgan Deale, Saskia Van Maanen, Preslie West and Aili Talcott won their event by more than two seconds ahead of Hope Christian. The final time of 1:51.05 was good enough to qualify for the state finals.

More:LIVE: Updates from the New Mexico State High School Swimming & Wrestling meets

Scorpion junior Sam Dearing earned a spot on the starting block on state championship weekend with his win in the 100-yard freestyle event on Saturday, defeating Taos High senior Estevan Salazar with a final time of 50.69 seconds.

Sophomore Jenica Finlayson took top honors for Farmington in the girls 100-yard backstroke, also earning a state-qualifying time. In the race, Finlayson beat St. Pius's Sara Swinson by more than two seconds with a time of 1:05.28.

In addition, Scorpions boys diver senior Mosiah Seavey bested his teammates Helaman Seavey and Roman Fine as he remains unbeaten in competition this season. The defending state champion at the one-meter diving event hasn't lost an event since finishing second at the state championships in his sophomore year.

More:City will reopen Lions Pool this year, but doesn't know how many more years the facility has

Also taking home team awards for Farmington was the boys 400-yard freestyle relay team comprised of junior Cy Wilsey, junior Caleb Allred, junior Cannon Hilton and sophomore Zenon McCluhan. That team finished the race in a time of 3:51.02, beating St. Pius by more than 35 seconds.

The Scorpion swim team will be back in competition after the holiday break, competing in the Academy Swimming Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8 at Albuquerque Academy.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.