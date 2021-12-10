Bloomfield, Kirtland Central basketball teams score victories in home matchups

BLOOMFIELD — While nearly a half dozen area boys and girls basketball teams are on the road this week competing in tournaments around the state of New Mexico, a few teams are getting some important game time at home.

Bloomfield's boys team scored a dramatic win at home over Sandia Prep, while the girls team from Kirtland Central is picking up some early season momentum.

Here's a glance at some of the action Thursday night in high school basketball.

Boys Basketball

BLOOMFIELD 47, Sandia Prep 46

Jeremiah Sandoval led the Bloomfield Bobcats with 21 points, but it was the game-winning 3-point shot with just under nine seconds left that were the most important points in a 47-46 win Thursday night at Bobcat Arena over Sandia Prep.

"We had to battle all hard on the boards against a much bigger team," said Bloomfield head coach Randy Crockett. "But we held our own."

Sandoval, along with Aaron Watchman's nine points, led the Bloomfield offense in the win, improving their record this season to 2-1 ahead of a Saturday showdown on the road against Taos.

REHOBOTH CHRISTIAN 61, Shiprock 37

The Rehoboth Christian Lynx boys basketball team got 11 points in the opening quarter from senior Talon West as they remained unbeaten this season with a 61-37 win on the road over the Shiprock Chieftains.

The Lynx led the game 17-10 at the end of the opening quarter and padded their margin throughout the rest of the game, improving their record in the process to 5-0 this season.

The Chieftains, who took home top honors in their own invitational tournament last weekend after a dramatic win over Navajo Prep, fall to 3-2 on the season and will face off with Navajo Prep again Saturday at 4 p.m. at Kirtland Central High School.

Girls Basketball

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 39, Tohatchi 29

The Kirtland Central girls basketball team has won three in a row, most recently notching a 39-29 win at home Thursday night over Tohatchi.

The Broncos led throughout much of the game, going into the locker room with a 19-11 advantage at halftime. The Broncos, who are coming off a romp earlier this week over Grants and also won two of three games in a tournament last weekend, improve their record on the season to 4-2.

Kirtland Central will be back on the court next week in the Pojoaque Valley Tournament when they face West Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 17.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.