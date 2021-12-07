Piedra Vista golf standout Yost places third in national Tournament of Champions

FARMINGTON — Piedra Vista senior Quinn Yost, just a week after signing a letter of intent to play collegiate golf at the University of Nebraska, finished third in last weekend's Tournament of Champions played at Walt Disney World - Palms in Orlando, Florida.

In a field of nearly 120 golfers aged 16-18 who qualified for the event by winning regional tournaments across the country throughout the year, Yost managed two rounds of even par golf, finishing eight shots behind winner Blades Brown of Nashville, Tennessee. Yost was one shot back of runner-up Jack Tarzy of Bedford, New Jersey.

Yost was the only golfer in the event representing the state of New Mexico, while several in the tournament were from neighboring states Colorado, Utah and Arizona.

Matthew Wilkinson, from Centennial, Colorado, was the best of the bunch from regional states, finishing in a tie for 19th at 4-over par during the two-day event.

Yost, who won the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship in Louisiana last month, will begin preparations for the upcoming Piedra Vista golf season, which resumes next spring. The Panthers are the defending Class 5A champions after winning the title last spring.

For more information about the Tournament of Champions, including a full leaderboard, check out their official website.

