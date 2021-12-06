Scorpions swim team bring home individual and team qualifying marks

LOS ALAMOS — The Farmington High School swimming and diving teams had big individual and team efforts this past weekend in the Bill Hudson Memorial Invitational at the Larry Walkup Aquatic Center.

The Scorpions girls and boys teams finished second behind the Hilltoppers in overall team scores, finishing ahead of 10 other teams. The two-day event also included Piedra Vista, St. Pius, Belen and Los Lunas.

In addition to qualifying a dozen individual event finalists for the state championships in February, the Scorpions won three individual titles at the meet.

Leading the way was senior Aili Talcott's wins in both the 200-meter individual medley as well as the 100-meter breaststroke, and sophomore Zenon McCluhan's top spot in the 50-meter freestyle event.

Talcott's win in the 100-meter breaststroke event came four seconds ahead of Santa Fe High School's Samantha Spiers, winning with a time of 1:09.96.

Talcott (2:20.4) outdid her teammate Morgan Deale in the 200-meter individual medley, winning the event by nearly four seconds.

The boys relay team of McCluhan, Caleb Allred, Cannon Hilton and Nicholas Harrelson also qualified for the state finals as did Deale for the girls 200-meter individual medley and 100-meter freestyle.

McCluhan's winning time in the 50-meter freestyle was a meet record 22.81 seconds and just a couple of ticks faster than teammate Sam Dearing, who finished second with a time of 23.13 seconds.

In diving competition, sophomore Malia Farley, senior Mosiah Seavey as well as sophomore Helaman Seavey all achieved qualifying marks.

The Scorpion swim teams will be back in action this weekend for the Scorpion Invite, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Farmington Aquatic Center.

