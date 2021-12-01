Basin Brief for Wednesday, Dec. 1

Farmington Daily Times

Bluffs Country Club Christmas Clash

The Bluffs Country Club, located on the campus of San Juan College, is hosting the Christmas Clash Golf Tournament, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1 through Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Players will have the opportunity to play a virtual course representing St. Andrews Golf Course in Scotland. Prizes will be awarded to winners.

The cost of the tournament is $65 per person with proceeds benefitting the First Tee Four Corners.

The Bluffs Country Club is located at 5101 College Blvd., in the Quality Center for Business building. For more information, visit their website or call (575) 644-3931.

