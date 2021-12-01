Local teams well represented in Saturday's All-Star Football Game

FARMINGTON — Four starters from the Farmington High football team are among a wide group of players representing San Juan County in this weekend's annual Red vs. Green All-Star Football Game, presented by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association.

Quarterback Brandon Furbee, as well as wide receiver Patrick Shay, tight end Chance Carrillo and defensive end Kavin Colebrook have been chosen to represent the Scorpions in the second of two games slated for Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Wool Bowl in Roswell.

Furbee and Shay will play for the Green team, which will be led onto the field by Scorpions coach Jeff Dalton. Carrillo and Colebrook will play on the Red team, coached by Clovis High School football coach Cal Fullerton.

More:2021 New Mexico high school football playoffs schedule, scores

The All-Star event is made up of two games, the first for small schools, ranging from 8-man teams to schools representing Class 3A. The second game is for players representing schools in Class 4A through 6A.

The Scorpions saw their season come to an end on Nov. 20, when they lost at Artesia in the Class 5A semifinals, handing Farmington their first loss of the season and eliminating them from the postseason.

"It's nice to have these players represented," Dalton said of the four selected for the game. "They all worked really hard to have the season we did this year."

Kirtland Central's Zakk Thomas, who rushed for more than 1500 yards and was named Daily-Times football player of the year when leading the Broncos into the Class 4A playoffs, was also selected for the All-Star game and will play for the Green team.

More:Jerry Kill to take over New Mexico State football program

Thomas, who scored 22 touchdowns for the Broncos, was the only local player from District 1-4A named to the All-Star roster. Neither Aztec nor Bloomfield had a player chosen for the roster, despite Aztec reaching the postseason and Bloomfield losing only one game during the regular season before losing in the state semifinals to Ruidoso.

In the small schools game, Navajo Prep will be represented by Kyler Clitso, playing for the Red team, while Jeremiah Livingston and Dontrelle Denetso will be on the Green team.

The All-Star games cap off a series of events hosted by the NMHSCA, including team dinners leading up to Saturday's games.

More:Kirtland Central's Zakk Thomas named Daily-Times football player of the year

The small schools game will get underway at noon, followed by the large schools game, with a scheduled kickoff at 3 p.m.

For more information about the game, including complete team rosters and schedule of events, check out the NMHSCA website.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.