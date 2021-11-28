Basin Briefs for Sunday, Nov. 28

Farmington Daily Times

Softball Skills Camp

GTAthlete is going to be a holding Softball Defensive Skills Camp for students from fourth-to-seventh grade twice a week beginning Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $60 and features six-45 minute sessions, to be held every Tuesday and Thursday through Dec. 16. The camp will be held at GT Athlete, located at 1207 San Juan Blvd., in Farmington.

Limited space is available for the camp. Registration can be completed online at GTathlete.com or by calling (505) 486-9719.