Farmington gymnasts take home awards from statewide competition

FARMINGTON — Athletes from the Farmington Gymnastics Academy took part this past weekend in a tournament at Rio Rancho and took first place individual and team awards in several categories.

The tournament, which features gymnasts ranging in age from five-to-16-years old, is one of many scheduled throughout the state.

Led by Kylie Haddock, who finished ahead of her age group competition on bars, as well as finishing second on vault, beam and finished third on floor exercises, the FGA team received multiple awards at their most recent event.

Ryan Duran finished second in the all-around champion category, winning the vault competition as well as finishing third on bars, first on team and was runner-up in her floor routine.

Third place in the all-around competition was Peyton Wheeler, who won the floor routine ahead of gymnasts from several different independent New Mexico-based teams.

Also taking home awards last week were local gymnasts Alli Fuller, Avaya Hatch, Emylia Dibble and Raelynn Paschall, who was named all-around champion for her age division.

For more information about the event, including a list of winners and participants, as well as future events, check out the official website.

