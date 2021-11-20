Scorpions football season comes to an end at Artesia in Class 5A semifinal

Brienne Green

Artesia Daily Press

ARTESIA — Sometimes momentum shifts discreetly over the natural ebb and flow of a game.

Other times, however, you can pinpoint the exact second it abandoned one sideline in favor of the other.

The latter was the case Saturday in a Class 5A state semifinal at the Bulldog Bowl in Artesia.

With the fourth-seeded Bulldogs having scored to take a 21-14 lead over top-ranked Farmington with just over one minute remaining in the first half, the Scorpions were driving, hoping to head to the locker room tied or with their deficit cut to four by a field goal.

But on second and 10 from the Artesia 25-yard line with four seconds on the clock, Farmington senior quarterback Brandon Furbee dropped back for one final pass and was met as he threw by Artesia lineman Rylee Jarratt. The wobbling ball was snatched out of the air by safety Phillip Finley-Rascon, who returned it 95 yards for the pick six as time ran out on the second quarter.

And with that, it felt like time had run out on the Scorpions' undefeated season as well.

Farmington (11-1) never regained their rhythm in the contest, as three more Furbee interceptions, a turnover on downs, and a safety comprised their offensive output in the second half.

The 'Dogs, meanwhile, scored touchdowns on each of their first four drives of the half, putting the game out of reach en route to a 57-14 win and a trip to the 5A title game on Saturday, when they will seek their 31st state championship against No. 2 Los Lunas in Los Lunas.

"I think the biggest thing we talked about this week was that we needed to limit our mistakes and turnovers and force them into making mistakes," Bulldog first-year head coach Jeremy Maupin said following the game. "And we did that. Our defense just came out and hit them hard."

The Scorpions were averaging 47 points per game coming in, and their 14-point performance Saturday stood testament to the early adjustments made by the Bulldogs defense that virtually eliminated Farmington's dangerous passing attack.

Artesia (9-3), meanwhile, saw senior quarterback Nathan Taylor cover 380 aerial yards, completing 24 of his 38 attempts, with six of those catches resulting in touchdowns.

That's a far cry from the defensive showing put forth by Farmington much of this season, where they allowed an average of five points per game this season. Prior to Saturday, the most points surrendered by Farmington all season was 17, scored by Durango on Sept. 17.

After forcing a Farmington punt to start Saturday's semifinal, the Bulldogs offense started fast out of the gate, needing just three plays to hit the end zone on a 53-yard pass from Taylor to Julian Rodriguez three minutes in.

The Scorpions had an immediate answer, however, as Furbee showed off his own arm with a 70-yard touchdown launch to Ethan Thomas just two plays later. And after Broden Cahoon returned an Artesia punt to the Bulldog 20-yard line, the Scorpions were able to take a quick 14-7 lead on an eight-yard pass from Furbee to Julian Gomez.

From there, both offenses sputtered, trading punts and turnovers on downs until, with 4:51 to go in the half, Taylor found Kody Watson from the Farmington 20 to tie the game. A Scorpion turnover on downs at their own 40 set up the Bulldogs next score — a one-yard run from Payton Deans — and Artesia headed to the locker room leading 27-14 following the Finley-Rascon interception return.

The Bulldogs 22-yard TD toss from Taylor to Zaden Lopez to start the third quarter seemed to further shell shock Farmington, and a Deans pick of Furbee near the Scorpions red zone resulted in a 19-yard scoring pass from Taylor to Peyton Greathouse that made it 41-14 Artesia with seven minutes to go in the third.

The Bulldogs increased their lead to 48-14 with 19 seconds left in the quarter on an eight-yard Taylor-to-Rodriguez connection, and the wheels just seemed to come off for the Scorpions.

Two more interceptions followed as the final 12 minutes commenced, with the Bulldogs scoring their final touchdown of the day on a 33-yard pass from Taylor to Watson in between.

That set the 35-point mercy-rule clock in motion with 11:42 remaining, and following a 70-yard punt by Deans that forced Farmington to start from their own three-yard line, sophomore quarterback Trel Griego lost the handle on the snap in the back of the end zone, resulting in a safety that set the final score at 57-14.

The Bulldogs' meeting with the Tigers next week will be an odd homecoming of sorts for Maupin, who returned to his alma mater this year after five years at the helm of the Los Lunas program.

"I think I know them pretty well, which is good, but they're playing really good football," said the coach. "But our guys are just excited to be back in this game. There's so much tradition here, and they're glad to be part of that again."