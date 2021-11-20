Live Blog: Bloomfield (10-1) vs. Ruidoso (7-5) in Class 4A semifinals

8:50 p.m. — Some final thoughts on semifinal games today.

Bloomfield and Farmington both got roughed up pretty good tonight, the two teams combining to get outscored 92-36 as they were eliminated from the postseason.

This had nothing to do with travel, the costs of travel, the burden of travel or anything to do with the time and effort it takes for one team to get on and off a bus.

Ruidoso advanced to the Class 4A state final next week against Lovington because they had a running game that pushed Bloomfield around for much of the game. That was especially true in the second half when the Bobcats defense repeatedly found ways to not be able to get off the field, resulting in extended drives that often turned into scores for the Warriors.

Artesia advanced to the Class 5A finals and a chance at their 31st state title next week against Los Lunas by taking advantage of mistakes by the Farmington offense, which committed costly turnovers which led to multiple scores by the Bulldogs.

Congratulations to all the participants tonight, for great games and for great seasons all around.

More coverage can be found online at the Daily Times website and in print editions in the coming days.

5:32 p.m. — RUIDOSO 35, Bloomfield 22 FINAL. More coverage in the Daily-Times coming Monday.

5:16 p.m. — Onside kick recovered by Ruidoso's Braxton Hall and Ruidoso can simply run out the clock from here. Gonna run downstairs and get quotes, but Ruidoso is gonna win this one handily.

5:14 p.m. — Bloomfield goes back to up-tempo offense and moves the ball across midfield. 2:45 left in game. Personal foul against Warriors moves ball to 20. Snell-Martinez gains 8 on first down. Pass incomplete on second and short. Pass into the end zone to Armenta was out of bounds. Armenta makes catch to the 4 and first and goal. Pass dropped in end zone by Armenta. 1:58 left. Seitzinger comes in at QB and scores from 2 yards out. Seitzinger keeper is a successful 2-point conversion, making it 35-22 with 1:51 remaining.

5:10 p.m. — Kickoff return for a TD was called back for a block in the back penalty. Bloomfield starts near midfield. First down pass is intercepted by Sandoval and Ruidoso takes over at their own 18. Hooker on a keeper gains 22 for a first down. Hall gains a couple. Logan Sandoval makes a catch for a first down to the Bloomfield 45. Pass complete for another first down as the clock looms larger. Hooker gets four yards on first down. 6 minutes to go in the fourth. Pass to Jeremy Biscaino falls incomplete. Hooker brought down for a loss. Fourth down and eight to go. They convert on fourth down on a pass play to Biscaino to the 24. Penalty against the Warriors backs them up five yards. Sago with a short gain. Under 4 minutes left. Bloomfield gets an INT from Michael King, ending the Warriors drive. Bloomfield takes over at their 35.

4:58 p.m. — Pass complete to Apachito on first down for a short gain. Sandoval catches pass to the 25, third and three to go. Pass complete for first down inside the 10. Hall gets a short gain to the 7. Face mask penalty against Bloomfield makes it first and goal at the 3 yard line. Hooker lunges forward for a yard. Kaden Sago scores from two yards out and extends Ruidoso's lead with the extra point to make it 35-14, with 9:33 left to play.

4:52 p.m. — Fourth down pass goes incomplete and Sharpe helped off the field. Ruidoso takes over. Mikey Sandoval gets six yards on first down to the 33 yard line. Hooker gets a short gain and is just shy of a first down approaching two minutes left in the third. Hall gets three yards and moves the chains out to the 40. Deep pass route goes incomplete intended for Sandoval. Hooker picks up a yard, bringing up third and long. One minute left in third. Sandoval catch again moves the chains out to the Bloomfield 46. An obvious pass interference call against Bloomfield moves the ball to the 31. Hall gets nothing and the Warriors will be backed up for a holding penalty as the third quarter comes to a close. Ruidoso leads 28-14.

4:45 p.m. — Bobcats start their next possession at the 24 yard line, desperately in need of some positive yards. A loss of five yards on a screen pass to Snell-Martinez. Aaron Johnson picks up 10. Pass to Armenta picks up six yards and a first down. Five-yard gain by Snell-Martinez on first down followed by another first down on pass play to Armenta. Ball at 48. Snell-Martinez picks up four yards crossing midfield. Big run by Snell-Martinez gets the ball to the 30. Short gain on first down. Hurry-up offense by Bloomfield. Johnson gets nothing on second down. Pass falls incomplete on third down. Time out Bloomfield.

4:39 p.m. — From the 19, pass to Hooker goes nowhere on first down. Pass complete to Hooker is enough for a first down at the 9. Hooker gets a short gain on first and goal. 6:44 left in the third. Hooker fakes a handoff and goes up the middle for a 7-yard TD run. Ruidoso's run game is overpowering the Bobcat defense. Extra point is good. 28-14 Ruidoso leads with 6:29 left in the third quarter.

4:34 p.m. — Hall picks up about eight yards on first down. Hooker gets a yard on second and two. Hall gets nothing and brings up fourth down. Hall gets three yards and moves the chains.

4:32 p.m. — Bloomfield starts with the ball at their own 35 after the kickoff goes out of bounds. Snell-Martinez picks up five yards. He gets the ball right back and picks up 5 more. Illegal block goes against Bloomfield pushes them back 15 yards to their own 30. Snell-Martinez goes nowhere on first and 25. Bloomfield continues to go backwards on a lateral that loses more than 10 yards. Rascon gets 13 yards but still well short of where they need to be. Fake punt attempt by Sandoval goes nowhere and Bloomfield turns the ball over at their 32.

4:28 p.m. — Bloomfield needs a big drive to open the half. Ruidoso's run game is chewing up yards and putting the Bobcat defense on their heels.

4:09 p.m. — Onside kick recovered by Rudioso's Braxton Hall. Ball spotted at the Bloomfield 34. Pritchett sacked as the half comes to an end.

Ruidoso leads 21-14 at halftime. The Bobcats will start the second half receiving the kickoff.

4:05 p.m. — Pritchett throws complete to Hooker for a gain of 12, bringing up third and short. Ruidoso calls their third and final time out of the half. They get the first down on a short gain to the 4. Penalty back them up to the 9. Bloomfield calls a timeout with 42 seconds left on the clock. Nikolai Apachito gets a catch for a short gain and Pritchett gets the ball over the mark for a Warriors touchdown with 12 seconds left in the half. The extra point is good and Ruidoso leads 21-14.

Lovington 54-Moriarty 12 FINAL

3:59 p.m. — Hooker throws complete to Mikey Sandoval, good enough for a first down to the Bobcat 26. Hall picks up seven yards on first down to the 19. Hall bullies his way for a short gain on second down. Hall hit in the backfield, but bounces off and picks up a Warriors first down at the 16. Hooker fakes a handoff and runs around right end down but the gain is negated after a block in the back penalty moves the ball back to the 19. Hall picks up a couple on first down and 15. Time out, Ruidoso.

3:54 p.m. — Ruidoso starts their next possession with Hall gaining 11 yards out past midfield. Hall gets five more on first down as the Warriors running game begins to churn out positive yards. Pass by Hooker down the center of the field falls incomplete. Same result on third down pass play which is way too far for its intended receiver, bringing up fourth and 6. Time out, Ruidoso.

3:51 p.m. — Bloomfield's Tyler Reinhardt recovers an odd onside kick from Ruidoso and starts with the ball at midfield. The Bobcats turn the ball over on downs after a poor throw from Sharpe falls incomplete on fourth down. Ruidoso takes over on their own 44.

3:47 p.m. — Braxton Hall starts the next Ruidoso drive with no gain, but they pick up yards following a personal foul against Bloomfield, moving the ball to the 47. False stat penalty backs up the Warriors. Hooker on a keeper gets 21 yards and a first down for Ruidoso. Hall goes around the left side and picks up eight more yards. Hall gets no gain on second down. Kaden Sago gets enough for a first down at the Bobcat 26. Pritchett fakes a handoff and gets 11 yards for a first down. Hooker gets 9 yards and gets the ball deep into Bobcat territory. Pritchett comes up just short of the end zone, but gives them a first down at the 1. Hall dashes in off the right tackle and scores a Warriors TD. Extra point is good. Tie score 14-14 with 6:28 left in the half.

3:39 p.m. — After a procedural penalty against the Bobcats moved the ball out to the 7, Hooker throws a deep pick to George Rascon who gets the ball back to Ruidoso's 25. Bloomfield get a short gain from Seitzinger, then Sharpe finds Andrew Blair wide open in the near corner of the end zone for a touchdown. Sandoval scores the 2-point conversion and Bloomfield leads 14-7 with 9:30 to go in the second quarter.

3:34 p.m. — Pritchett brought down behind the line of scrimmage on the first play of the second quarter and Ruidoso turns the ball over on downs. Bloomfield moves the ball quickly out to the Warriors 44. Bobcats then lose yardage on next two plays. Sharpe goes deep to Marc Armenta but pass falls incomplete, bringing up 4th down at their own 49. They punt the ball down to the 2, where it was downed by Seitzinger.

Artesia 57-Farmington 14 FINAL

3:29 p.m. — Ruidoso gets first down out past midfield on a keeper out of the backfield by Cooper Pritchett. Braxton Hall gets a good gain and close to another Warriors first down. His next rushing attempt is stopped on the line of scrimmage. Hooker with a QB sneak gets just enough for a first down at the Bobcats 35. Hooker flushed out of the pocket and gets a short gain. Pritchett gets a short gain on a busted play. End of first quarter. Ruidoso 7-Bloomfield 6.

3:24 p.m. — Ryan Sharpe and Jesse Seitzinger exchanging some plays at the quarterback position, Sharpe with the better arm and Seitzinger more a threat to use his legs out of the backfield. Bobcats do nothing with the good field position and turn the ball over on downs.

3:21 p.m. — Big defensive stand for the Bobcats on Ruidoso's second possession, with Andres Archuleta making a big tackle to stop an open-field rushing attempt. Warriors forced to punt on 4th and 22. Couple procedural penalties also hurt Ruidoso's cause. Punt returned in a dramatic play by Jeremiah Sandoval to the Warriors 25.

The season comes to an end for the Scorpions, who are down 55-14 against Artesia late in the fourth quarter.

3:17 p.m. — Ruidoso opened the scoring with their first drive, which ended when Griffin Hooker scored from 5 yards out on a keeper.

The Bobcats responded on their first drive, when Diego Snell-Martinez dashed in from 15 yards out. They missed the extra point and Ruidoso leads 7-6 midway through the first quarter.

2:55 p.m. — I'll be headed downstairs for a bit to get some photos of the early action. Will return with an update and live replays of the action from Bobcat Stadium!

2:46 p.m. — Artesia scores again and extends their lead over Farmington, 41-14 late in the third quarter.

2:43 p.m. — Artesia leading Farmington 34-14 midway through the third quarter in the Class 5A semifinals.

2 p.m. — Little overcast and cool here at Bobcat Stadium for Saturday afternoon football. Crowd already starting to file in for the game.

BLOOMFIELD — Live from Bobcat Stadium, we'll have updates from the Class 4A semifinal matchup featuring Bloomfield vs. Ruidoso.

Kickoff for the Bloomfield vs. Ruidoso game is set for 3 p.m.

The winner of this game will go on to the Class 4A finals to face either Lovington or Moriarty.

In addition, we'll have updates from the Class 5A semifinal game as the Farmington Scorpions visit the Bulldog Bowl to face Artesia.

More:Farmington Scorpions, Bloomfield Bobcats set for semifinals in NM high school football playoffs

The winner of that game will face either Los Lunas or Goddard next weekend for the state championship.

Ruidoso advanced to the semifinals after beating Aztec 35-7 at home in the opening round of the playoffs before beating St. Pius on the road 33-8 in the quarterfinals.

More:Football travel expenses this postseason may lead to changes down the road

Bloomfield, the 2-seed in the Class 4A bracket, had a bye in the opening week and outscored Valencia 48-13 in the quarterfinals.

What To Watch For (Bloomfield)

During their current 5-game win streak, the Bobcats defense have limited opponents to 67 points. Last week in their 48-13 quarterfinal win against Valencia, the Bobcats shut out the Jaguars 21-0 in the second half. The Bobcats have outscored their opponents by an average margin of 37-17 this season.

More:Cleveland storms past Las Cruces in 6A state semifinal game

What To Watch For (Ruidoso)

Junior Cooper Pritchett and senior running back Braxton Hall have excelled at a number of different positions on the field for Ruidoso. Pritchett can play quarterback as well as catch passes and also leads the Warriors defense with 99 tackles, while Hall has rushed for 1305 yards and scored 12 touchdowns on the season.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.