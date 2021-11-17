Scorpions fans invited to help send team off to Artesia

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Scorpion football team will be leaving for Artesia's Bulldog Bowl on Friday morning, and the team's booster club is inviting fans to help send the team on their way.

Buses will leave the Scorpion Fieldhouse Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. Fans are invited to line up just after 9 a.m. 20th Street from Sunset to Butler Ave. to cheer on the team as they prepare to face the Artesia Bulldogs Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Class 5A state semifinals.

The number one seed in Class 5A, Farmington is playing at Artesia this weekend because the most recent postseason game between the two teams occurred in Farmington, when the then top-ranked Bulldogs beat fourth-seeded Farmington in the 2017 Class 5A semifinals.

The unbeaten Scorpions (11-0) advanced to the state semifinals after a 28-6 win last weekend at home over Santa Teresa. Artesia (8-3) advanced to this semis after knocking off Mayfield by a final of 35-21.

The winner of Saturday's semifinal game between Artesia and Farmington will face the winner of the other Class 5A semifinal, featuring undefeated Los Lunas at home against Goddard.

For more information, contact Farmington High School at (505) 324-0352 or check out the team's official social media page.

