Basin Briefs for Nov. 17, 2021

Summit Church hosts dodgeball tournaments

FARMINGTON — A dodgeball tournament, presented by GTAthlete and hosted by Summit Church, is being held Saturday, Nov. 20 beginning at 10 a.m.

Tournaments are being arranged for junior-high school aged students, as well as high school aged students and adults. Registration for teams is currently underway and the cost to register a six-man team is $50, with half of those proceeds going to Childhaven.

Summit Church is located at 1200 E. 30th Street in Farmington.

Registration forms are available by going to the GTAthlete website. You can also get more information about the tournament and GTAthlete by calling (505) 486-9719 or through their email address.

Ride To The Rock Bike Ride

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, NavajoYES and the Strong Warriors are partnering to present the Ride to the Rock Wellness Bike Ride event, taking place Friday, Nov. 26 at the Shiprock Pinnacle.

This free event is open to all and spectators are welcome to attend the ride. Walk-up registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with the ride set to begin at 10 a.m.

More information about the event can be found by visiting the NavajoYES website, or on the phone at (928) 429-0345 or via their email address.

