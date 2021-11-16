Farmington High's Goodluck signs on with Ottawa University

FARMINGTON — Farmington High School senior Kylie Goodluck signed a letter of intent this past weekend, taking her volleyball career to the college level at Ottawa University in Ottawa, Ks.

Goodluck is coming off a monumental season as the leading scorer for the Scorpions volleyball team, leading the team in kills with 295, ranking her seventh in the state among the top players in that category according to MaxPreps.

Her efforts on the court have also earned Goodluck the honor of being named Daily-Times top area high school volleyball player of the year.

"Not only is she a dynamic front row hitter, she is also an excellent passer," said Farmington volleyball coach Lars Baker. "She could have had even more kills this season, but I decided to start her in the back row because she's such a consistent passer."

More:Postseason looms for area soccer squads, volleyball season in homestretch

The Scorpions finished the most recent volleyball season with a record of 12-11, finishing fourth in District 2-5A. In addition to her skills on the court, her ability to bring her team together made her invaluable.

"She's the social and emotional leader on the team," Baker said. "She has a big personality that puts her love for the sport on display every day."

Goodluck played for two seasons on the Scorpions volleyball team. She also is a state qualifier in track and field, participating on the pole vaulting team and relay squads.

"We definitely had our ups and downs this season, with COVID and playing in one of the toughest districts in the state," Goodluck said. "Overall, I'm grateful to my family for always cheering me on."

Goodluck will be joining a championship team in Ottawa, Ks. The Braves volleyball team just wrapped up their 10th Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title last weekend, knocking off McPherson College in a five-set thriller. They are set to compete later this week in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics women's volleyball tournament and are one of the top-ranked teams in the country in the latest NAIA poll.

Coached by Melissa Blessington, the Braves have made six NAIA National Tournament appearances. In her eighth season as coach, Blessington also serves as the school's director of men’s and women’s volleyball operations.

Blessington has won more than 200 matches as coach of the Braves and has led the team to four KCAC Regular Season Championships and five KCAC Tournament Championships. Blessington has coached nine NAIA All-Americans and has been named KCAC Coach of the Year four times.

Goodluck will have a great deal of support from family and friends as she prepares to take her game to next level.

"I'm thankful for my family and friends who supported me, and also to have been able to play for Farmington and for coach Baker," Goodluck said. "The relationships we created and the opportunity to play with some amazing people."

Receiving honorable mention for the title of volleyball player of the year are Bloomfield senior Samantha Overson, Aztec junior Nizhoni Yellow and Shiprock senior Isabella Benally.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.