KC softball, soccer standout Henry signs letter of intent to attend Trinidad State College

KIRTLAND — Kirtland Central High School senior Marissa Henry signed a letter of intent over the weekend to attend college in Colorado at Trinidad State, where she plans on playing softball for the Trojans.

Henry, a standout athlete in both softball and soccer for the Kirtland Central Broncos, will attend Trinidad State in hopes of also furthering her pursuit of a degree in biology.

As a softball player for the Broncos, Henry has played in 51 games over three seasons and achieved a .454 batting average with 52 runs scored and 44 runs batted in. She also led the team in stolen bases last season with 15, and was co-leader for home runs (4) last season.

Henry also excelled at soccer on the Kirtland Central girls team, leading the team with 26 goals last season.

Henry will be playing softball at Trinidad State College for coach Steve Swazo, who is entering his 16th season as coach of the Trojans.

"I had a chance to work with him at a tournament I went to and I just loved his coaching style," Henry said of Swazo, who has won more than 300 games in his career. "How he coaches is amazing and the school is pretty great."

Marissa's father, Darryl, has coached softball for many years at the youth and high school levels, recently completing a two-year stint as coach of the Broncos. "Watching her come up the ranks from her early years through high school has been a real thrill and really changed my life."

Trinidad State's softball team went 34-14 last season, winning the Region IX championship by defeating Northeastern Junior College out of Sterling, Colo. The Trojans played for the Plains District Championship in El Dorado, Kansas and came up short losing to Butler Community College.

In addition to his excellent record as a softball coach, Swazo has had some notable players on his roster.

His 2017 squad finished second in the nation in home runs with 118 and Swazo coached his first National Junior College First Team All-American athlete in Isabella Navarro. Navarro was Region IX Player of the Year her sophomore year and was Freshmen of the Year.

More than 60 former Trinidad State Junior College softball student athletes have played softball and furthered their education at a four-year university.

