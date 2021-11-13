Live Blog: Valencia (7-4) at Bloomfield (9-1) in high school football playoffs

6:45 p.m. — Getting set up here at Bobcat Stadium. Gonna be a good night for football. Bloomfield apparently planning to go with Ryan Sharpe as the starting quarterback, though that's all unofficial at this point. Drew Perez and Blake Spencer also ready to be at the quarterback position should they be needed.

Valencia head coach Wes Shank didn't make the trip with the team for tonight's game due to illness.

We'll be headed downstairs here in a bit to get some early game photos. Should be back in the press box soon enough and we'll have drive summaries and more going forward.

Also, we'll do our best to keep you up to date on other games happening across the county and around the state.

BLOOMFIELD — The 2021 State Football Championships resume tonight at Bobcat Stadium where Bloomfield takes on Valencia in the quarterfinals.

The 9-1 Bobcats are looking to avenge their lone loss this season, when the Jaguars beat Bloomfield back in September.

The second seed in the 4A tournament, Bloomfield is hoping a win tonight will carry them to the state Class 4A semifinals and a chance to return to the state championship game for the third time in four years.

Valencia (7-4 overall, 2-2 District 5-6-4A) came into the playoffs as the seven-seed and advanced to the quarterfinals last weekend beating Taos 53-23.

In Class 5A, the top-seeded Farmington Scorpions face eighth-seeded Santa Teresa tonight at Hutchison Stadium.

We'll have updates from the Farmington game as well as from Bobcat Stadium throughout the night.

Final pregame thoughts before Farmington faces Santa Teresa

The 440-mile road trip made from one end of the state to the other — on the same day of a football game — can't be a good idea.

Last week, three local teams made extended road trips, actually getting to their locations the night before their scheduled games, and all three teams lost.

While that doesn't guarantee a particular result, it certainly seems like less than favorable conditions.

Santa Teresa will need to come out strong on offense and at the same time, keep Farmington's offense, which averages more than 40 points per game, off the field. That's much easier said than done.

Final pregame thoughts before Bloomfield takes on Valencia

The Bobcats are 16-2 at home over the course of the last four seasons. Their only losses at Bobcat Stadium since 2018 came in the 2019 state championship game against Portales and against Valencia on Sept. 28, 2018.

The winner of tonight's game will face either St. Pius or Ruidoso next weekend. Both Bloomfield and Valencia have faced St. Pius this season, with the Bobcats opening the season on Aug. 20 at home with a 29-26 win over the Sartans, while Valencia lost to St. Pius last month 40-6.

