Bloomfield High's Kovacs named District 1-4A coach of the year

BLOOMFIELD — After leading the team to a 9-1 overall record this season, Bloomfield High School football head coach Mike Kovacs has been named District 1-4A coach of the year in a poll among his peers in the district.

Kovacs, in his first season as head coach after taking over the position last spring, has the Bobcats ready for a quarterfinal game at home Friday night against Valencia in the Class 4A State Football Championships.

Having previously worked as Bloomfield's offensive coordinator for four seasons, Kovacs took over the head coaching job following the resignation of Bob Allcorn last April. Prior to that, Kovacs had served as offensive coordinator at Navajo Prep (2013 and 2014) and Farmington (2015 and 2016).

Kovacs, a graduate of Bloomfield High School in 1987, also worked as an assistant coach with the Aztec High School football team from 2006 through 2012.

"I've worked with some amazing people wherever I've been," Kovacs said. "Now is no different. I've got some very smart and dedicated people working with us here and I don't get this honor without their hard work."

Taking over an athletic program at any level provides a great many challenges. Kovacs found the challenges a bit more unique coming off a shortened season earlier this year following the pandemic and increased protocols regarding health ordinances.

"He (Kovacs) is so involved and so respected in the community that he was the right person to take the job," said Bloomfield Municipal Schools athletics director Ben Tensay. "This team's effort and the work these kids do on and off the field is because they look up to him so much."

Ranked second in the state (MaxPreps) in Class 4A, the Bobcats were awarded the two-seed in the Class 4A playoffs when seedings and brackets were announced over a week ago. Bloomfield had a bye last week during the first round of the postseason.

Bloomfield will be facing Valencia for the second time this season. The Jaguars (7-4) handed the Bobcats their only loss on Friday, Sept. 24, outscoring Bloomfield 34-21. The seventh-seeded Jaguars are coming off a 53-23 beatdown over Taos in the opening round of the Class 4A tournament.

Bloomfield's quarterfinal match against Valencia will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.

