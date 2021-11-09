Area soccer stars get chance to shine in All-Star Games

FARMINGTON — The New Mexico High School Coaches Association released its rosters for Saturday's 2021 All-Star Games, set to be played Saturday at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces.

The games are an annual fixture to highlight the best high school soccer performers, combining players from all classifications and districts onto a single pair of teams.

Several local and area soccer players are featured in the boys and girls games as chosen by soccer coaches throughout the state.

The All-Star games, broken down by red and green teams in both boys and girls games, feature more than 60 selected players across the state.

The girls green team is represented locally by Aztec High School seniors Araceli Huracha and Ashley Sexton.

Huracha scored five goals for the Tigers this season while Sexton led the team with 13 goals and four assists.

The Tigers advanced into the Class 4A State Soccer Championships last month, beating Moriarty 2-0 in the opening round before being eliminated in the second round by eventual state runner-up St. Pius.

Bloomfield High School senior goalkeeper Jaiden Williams also was named to the green team. Through the course of the season, Williams made 96 saves while allowing only 13 shots to get by her.

The Bobcats also advanced into the State Soccer Championships, but were eliminated by Valencia 2-1 in the opening round.

The girls red team features no local or area players.

Game time for Saturday's Girls All-Star Game is set for noon.

The boys green team is represented locally by Aztec senior David Miller, who scored seven goals and recorded 10 assists for the Tigers this season. The boys red team is represented locally by Bloomfield High School senior Jesus Jaquez, who led the Bobcats in both goals (28) and assists (9) this season.

The Bobcats boys team advanced to the Class 4A State Soccer Tournament, but were ousted in the first round, losing to Highland by a final of 8-0.

The Boys All-Star game is set to begin Saturday at 2 p.m.

Last spring during soccer's shortened campaign, the NMHSCA named several players from District 1-4A teams to the All-State roster, including three to the All-State first team roster from Aztec's girls team, Aspen Newland, Denym Seabolt and Daniella Sanders.

Participation in the All-Star Games is voluntary and a fee is required to play. The All-Star Game weekend features events for players and families beginning Friday night.

For more information on this weekend's Soccer All-Star Games, check on the official NMHSCA website.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.