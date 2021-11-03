Broncos make case for playoff run with sweep of Aztec

FARMINGTON — The final week of the regular season in high school volleyball means playoff positioning for some and a final push to get into the postseason for others. There are a few teams who will be on the outside looking in when playoff brackets and seedings are announced on Sunday at 4 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the local prep volleyball action from this week.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL 3, Aztec 0

The Kirtland Central Broncos volleyball team continues to make a push for the postseason, sweeping Aztec three games to none in a district match at Aztec High School.

The Broncos earned the win with scores of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-23, winning for the third time in their last five matches and completing a season sweep over the Tigers, who they swept three games to none at Kirtland Central on Oct. 14.

Kirtland Central improves their record this season to 12-9 and 6-3 in District 1-4A, good for second place in the district and currently three games back in the standings behind Gallup. The Broncos will wrap up the regular season at home Thursday against Bloomfield.

Aztec (8-13, 2-7) has lost five of their last six and will finish off the regular season Thursday at 6 p.m. at home to face Gallup.

SANDIA 3, Piedra Vista 0

The Sandia Matadors volleyball team snapped a two-match losing streak Tuesday night, easily dispatching of Piedra Vista, sweeping the Panthers three games to none at Sandia High School.

The Matadors took the match by scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-16, led by sophomore Tiona Drumm, who recorded 10 kills, and junior Tori Scheler, who scored six kills in the match.

The Sandia victory caps off a season sweep of Piedra Vista, having won by a similar three games to none on Oct. 16.

The Matadors improve to 14-6 overall and are currently in third place in the District 2-5A standings with a record of 6-3, three games back of unbeaten district winner La Cueva.

The Panthers remain winless in district (0-9), have lost 11 straight matches and fall to an overall mark of 5-17. They will wrap up the regular season Saturday at 6:30 p.m. when they face Farmington at the Jerry A. Connor Fieldhouse at Piedra Vista.

LA CUEVA 3, Farmington 0

The La Cueva Bears volleyball team continues on an impressive run this season, capturing another district title and earning their 15th consecutive win Tuesday night, sweeping Farmington three games to none at La Cueva High School.

Ranked second in the state in Class 5A (MaxPreps), the Bears posted scores of 25-13, 25-8 and 25-14 as they improve to 9-0 in District 2-5A as well as their overall record to 19-1. Their only loss this season came in tournament action against Cibola three games to two on Sept. 11.

The win earns the Bears their fifth straight district title and completes a season sweep over Farmington. La Cueva knocked off the Scorpions three games to none at Farmington High on Oct. 16.

La Cueva will be looking to capture their fourth state volleyball championship when the tournament begins on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Farmington (11-11 overall, 3-6 district) will wrap up the regular season Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Piedra Vista to face the Panthers.

GALLUP 3, Shiprock 0

The Gallup Bengals ran their win streak to 11 and are well on their way to the state tournament after sweeping Shiprock three games to none Tuesday night at Gallup High School.

Gallup earned the win with scores of 25-17, 25-11 and 25-14 while improving their record this season to 17-5 and 9-0 in District 1-4A. The Bengals are currently ranked fourth in Class 4A (MaxPreps) as they prepare for their regular season finale Thursday night on the road at Aztec.

Shiprock is winless in nine district matches this season with an overall record of 3-13 and will close out the regular season at home Thursday at 7 p.m. against Miyamura.

CROWNPOINT 3, Navajo Prep 2

The Crownpoint volleyball team posted a hard-fought, 5-set victory on the road Tuesday night over Navajo Prep, extending Crownpoint's win streak to five straight matches.

In a battle of the Eagles, Crownpoint edged Navajo Prep after winning the opening set 25-17, then dropping the second set 25-21. Crownpoint and Navajo Prep then exchanged winning sets again, Crownpoint winning the third set 25-22 before Navajo Prep winning the fourth set 25-22.

Crownpoint won the fifth and deciding set by a score of 15-11 to secure the win and complete a season sweep of Navajo Prep, who they defeated by a similar three games to two margin on Oct. 7.

Crownpoint (11-10 overall, 8-3 District 1-3A) is tied with Thoreau atop the district standings and can make a run at the district title when they visit the Hawks on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Navajo Prep (9-11, 6-5) closes out the regular season on the road Thursday at 6 p.m. when they visit Newcomb.

Steve Bortstein can be reached via email at SBortstein@Gannett.com, via Twitter @DTSBortstein or on the phone at (505) 635-2680.