Soccer season ends for Lady Tigers in state quarterfinals; cross-country honors won

FARMINGTON — The high school soccer season officially came to an end for the Aztec Tigers last weekend, while district action in volleyball intensifies with the state playoffs just around the corner.

Meantime, Shiprock and Kirtland Central cross-country teams took top honors in the district championship meet held over the weekend.

Here's a look back at local and area high school sports action.

Girls Soccer

St. Pius 5, Aztec 0

The Aztec High School girls soccer season came to an end last weekend in the state soccer quarterfinals as the Tigers were shut out by top seeded St. Pius 5-0 at St. Pius High School.

The two-time defending champion Sartans led 1-0 at the end of the first half before adding to their margin on their way to a semifinal showdown this week against Los Alamos, who defeated Artesia 7-1 on Saturday.

Enmarae Torres scored in the match for the Sartans, along with Marisol Valdez, Amber Taibbi, Gabby Jeantete and Natasha Montoya.

The Aztec season comes to an end with a record of 8-12-2 overall and 6-1-1 in District 1-4A.

Volleyball

ELDORADO 3, Farmington 0

The Eldorado volleyball team ran their current win streak to three in a row after sweeping Farmington three games to none Saturday at Eldorado High School.

The Golden Eagles won the match with scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-12, and in the process complete a season sweep of the Scorpions, having beaten them three games to none at Farmington High on Oct. 12.

Eldorado improves to 14-5 this season, with a mark of 6-2 in District 2-5A, two games behind district leading La Cueva.

Farmington (11-10, 3-5) has lost four of their last six matches and will visit La Cueva on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Cross-Country

Shiprock and Kirtland Central top two in District 1-4A championship meets

The Shiprock High School boys cross-country team took top honors this weekend in the District 1-4A championship meet held at Red Rocks State Park in Church Rock.

With an average team time of 17 minutes and 40 seconds, the Chieftains bested Kirtland Central's time of 17 minutes and 57 seconds, with junior Logan Pioche (16:47) and senior O'Rye Franklin (16:49) leading the Chieftains in the boys race. Miyamura's Tayan Benson (16:42) finished first in the race.

Kirtland Central freshman Dathan Esson (17:10) finished fifth in the race, leading the charge for the Broncos, who placed five of the top 15 runners in the event.

Miyamura finished third in the boys team competition, with Gallup, Bloomfield and Aztec rounding out the competition.

In the girls competition, the Shiprock team narrowly prevailed over Kirtland Central to claim the district title, though it was Broncos standout runner Aisha Ramone who again dominated her competition, winning her race with a final time of 19 minutes, 9 seconds, nearly 20 seconds ahead of Shiprock's Kaydence Platero.

The Chieftains placed three of the race's top 15 runners, with Platero, sixth place Brianna Whitehorse and 12th place finisher Taylor Begay while Kirtland Central's Kaiden Esson (11th place) and Kamyra Goldtooth finished 15th.

The state cross-country championship meet takes place Saturday, Nov. 6. For more information, check out the official page on the New Mexico Activities Association website.

