District races heating up in prep volleyball; cross-country championship meet this weekend

FARMINGTON — With the high school volleyball regular season coming to a close, local and regional teams are gearing up for a run at the postseason and potential district and state championships.

Here's a look at some matches played earlier this week and a preview of some upcoming events this weekend.

Miyamura 3, Kirtland Central 0

The Miyamura volleyball team knocked off Kirtland Central three games to none Thursday night at Kirtland Central High School, putting themselves into a tie for second place with the Broncos in the District 1-4A standings.

The Patriots won the match by scores of 28-26, 15-17 and 25-21, evening their season series with the Broncos at one match a piece. Kirtland Central defeated Miyamura three games to one earlier this month.

Both Kirtland Central and Miyamura are three games back of Gallup in the district standings.

Miyamura (12-7 overall, 5-3 district) has won four of its last five and will be back in action against Bloomfield at home Tuesday night, while the Broncos (11-9, 5-3) will be on the road to face Aztec Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Aztec 3, Shiprock 0

The Aztec volleyball team swept Shiprock three games to none Thursday night at Shiprock High School.

The Tigers won the match by scores of 25-11, 25-19 and 28-26, ending a four-match losing streak and improving their overall record to 8-12, with a record of 2-6 in District 1-4A.

Shiprock has lost all eight of its district matches this season and fall to 3-12 overall this season. The Chieftains will face Gallup on the road Tuesday night.

The Tigers will face Kirtland Central Tuesday night at Aztec High School.

Gallup 3, Bloomfield 0

The Gallup volleyball team maintained its unblemished record in district play this season after a three games to none sweep on the road Thursday night over Bloomfield.

The Bengals won the match by scores of 25-22, 25-12 and 25-15, sweeping the two-game series over the Bobcats after having beaten them three games to one on Oct. 12.

Gallup (16-5 overall, 8-0 District 1-4A) has won 10 in a row and is ranked fifth by MaxPreps in Class 4A.

The Bobcats fall to 9-10 overall and 4-3 in district with a road trip to Miyamura coming up on Tuesday night.

Cross-country

District 1-4A championship meet this weekend

The District 1-4A cross-country championship meet will be held Saturday at Red Rock Park in Church Rock, with teams from Kirtland Central, Bloomfield, Aztec and Shiprock competing for a run at a state title.

The boys race is set to begin at 10 a.m. with the girls race slated to begin at 10:45 a.m.

The state championship meet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6 at Albuquerque Academy.

For more information about the state high school cross-country championships, check out the official page on the New Mexico Activities Association website.

