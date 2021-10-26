Bobcats soccer standout Jaquez named District 1-4A player of the year

BLOOMFIELD — Leading his team into the 2021 New Mexico state soccer tournament, Bloomfield senior Jesus Jaquez has been named Player of the Year in District 1-4A by coaches within the district.

Jaquez, with 28 goals and nine assists this season, has been a major force in getting the Bobcats into the postseason.

"I'm just so proud of him and what he's done for us," said head coach Scott Reid. "He's been on this team since he was an eighth-grader and to see how far he's come and what he's learned has been impressive."

Jaquez, who also competes for the Bloomfield track and field team, stood out this season on the soccer fields, having scored multiple goals in eight of the team's 19 games this season.

"He deserves this award, because he's worked really hard to be so special for us," Reid said. "He's become a very technical player and excels in situations where he's headed to the goal."

Since joining the Bobcats varsity soccer team in 2017, Jaquez has scored 49 goals in four seasons.

In addition to Jaquez' honor, Reid was also named coach of the year in the district.

Reid has been coach of the Bobcats boys soccer team for seven seasons, and has had a winning record each of the last three. This is the Bobcats first trip to the state tournament during his time as coach.

